Variety'ye göre son 10 yıla damga vuran filmler

Variety dergisi sinema yazarları Owen Gleiberman ve Peter Debruge 2010'lu yıllara damga vuran filmleri listeledi. Her iki yazarın da kendi en iyi 10 filmini yayınladığı listelerde sadece iki film aynı. İşte 2010-2019 yılları arasında yayınlanan en iyi 18 film...

Owen Gleiberman'ın listesi

1. The Social Network (2010)

2.  La La Land (2016)

3. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

4. Before Midnight (2013)

5. Hell or High Water (2016)

6. Bridesmaids (2011)

7. Amour (2012)

8. The Tree of Life (2011)

9. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

10. Lady Bird (2017)

Peter Debruge'nin listesi

1. The Tree of Life (2011)

2. Secret Sunshine (2010)

3.  Amour (2012)

4. I Am Love (2010)

5. The Rider (2018)

6. Son of Saul (2015)

7. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

8. Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

9. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

10. Waves (2019)

