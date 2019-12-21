Variety'ye göre son 10 yıla damga vuran filmler

1. The Social Network (2010)
2. La La Land (2016)
3. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
4. Before Midnight (2013)
5. Hell or High Water (2016)
6. Bridesmaids (2011)
7. Amour (2012)
8. The Tree of Life (2011)
9. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)
10. Lady Bird (2017)
1. The Tree of Life (2011)
2. Secret Sunshine (2010)
3. Amour (2012)
4. I Am Love (2010)
5. The Rider (2018)
6. Son of Saul (2015)
7. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)
8. Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
9. 12 Years a Slave (2013)
10. Waves (2019)