Yıldız Savaşları (Star Wars) evreninin güçlü kadın karakterleri

Yıldız Savaşları devam üçlemesinin üçüncü ve son filmi Star Wars: Skywalker'in Yükselişi (Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker) için nefesler tutuldu. Daisy Ridley'in, Rey olarak boşrolde yer aldığı, 20 aralıkta seyirciyle buluşacak film öncesi bugüne kadar Yıldız Savaşları'na damga vuran güçlü kadın karakterleri derledik...

Felicity Jones / Rogue One (2016)

Daisy Ridley / Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)

Natalie Portman / Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Carrie Fisher ve Ken Leung / Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)

Gina Carano / The Mandalorian (2019)

Thandie Newton / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Amy Sedaris / The Mandalorian (2019)


Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)

Keisha Castle-Hughes /Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Lupita Nyong'o / Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)

Julia Jones / The Mandalorian (2019)

Emily Swallow / The Mandalorian (2019)

Natalie Portman / Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

Amy Allen / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Ming-Na Wen / The Mandalorian (2019)

John Boyega ve Kelly Marie Tran / Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017)

Ashley Eckstein / Star Wars: Rebels (2014)

Emilia Clarke / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Carrie Fisher / Star Wars (1977)

Carrie Fisher / Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Carrie Fisher / Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)


Billie Lourd / Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)

Freddie Prinze Jr., Julie Dolan, Vanessa Marshall, Tiya Sircar ve Taylor Gray / Star Wars: Rebels (2014)

John Boyega ve Daisy Ridley / Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)

Catherine Taber / Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Caroline Blakiston / Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)

Genevieve O'Reilly / Rogue One (2016)

Bonnie Piesse / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Shelagh Fraser / Star Wars (1977)

Gwendoline Christie / Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)

Ashley Eckstein / Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

James Earl Jones ve Ashley Eckstein / Star Wars: Rebels (2014)

Alethea McGrath / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Rose Byrne / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Leeanna Walsman / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Ayesha Dharker / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Natalie Portman, Karol Cristina da Silva, ve  Keira Knightley / Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

Celia Imrie in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

Pernilla August ve Jake Lloyd / Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

Vanessa Marshall / Star Wars: Rebels (2014)

Pernilla August / Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

Ashley Eckstein / Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Nalini Krishan ve Mary Oyaya / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Harriet Walter / Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)

Anna Brewster / Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)

Daisy Ridley / Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)


Tasia Valenza / Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Femi Taylor / Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)

Nika Futterman / Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Natalie Portman / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Nika Futterman / Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Michonne Bourriague / Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)


Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)


