Yılın yönetmeni Bong Joon Ho’dan sinemanın 20 en iyi yönetmeni seçimi

2020 Oscar Ödülleri’nde Parazit (Parasite) ile İngilizce dışında bir dilde seçilen ilk “En İyi Film”in yönetmeni olarak tarihe geçen Bong Joon Ho, ayrıca En İyi Yönetmen, En İyi Orijinal Senaryo ve En İyi Uluslararası Film ödüllerini de toplayarak son dönemin en çok konuşulan isimlerinden biri oldu. Sight and Sound dergisinin şubat sayısında konuk editör olarak görev alan Bong, önümüzdeki 10 yılda sinema sektörünü şekillendireceğine inandığı 20 yönetmeni listeledi. İşte Bong’un yönetmen listesi ve o yönetmenlerin bazı filmleri...
Ali Abbasi - Officer Relaxing After Duty (2008), M for Markus (2011), Shelley (2016), Border (2018)
Ari Aster - The Strange Thing About the Johnsons (2011), Munchausen (2013), Hereditary (2018), Midsommar (2019)
Bi Gan - Kaili Blues (2015), Long Day’s Journey into Night (2018)
Jayro Bustamante - Volcano (2015), Tremors Temblores (2019), The Weeping Woman (2019)
Mati Diop - Atlantiques (2009), Big in Vietnam (2012), Atlantics (2019).
Robert Eggers - The Witch (2016), The Lighthouse (2019)
Rose Glass - Moths (2010), Storm House (2011), The Silken Strand (2013), Room 55 (2014), Bath Time (2015)
Hamaguchi Ryusuke - Passion (2008), The Depths (2010), Touching the Skin of Eeriness (2013), Voices from the Waves (2013), Storytellers (2013), Happy Hour (2015), Asako I & II (2018)
Alma Har’el - Bombay Beach (2011), LoveTrue (2016), Honey Boy (2019)
Kirsten Johnson - Cameraperson (2016), Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020)
Jennifer Kent - Monster (2005), The Babadook (2014), The Nightingale (2018)
Oliver Laxe - You All Are Captains (2010), Mimosas (2016), Fire Will Come (2019)
Francis Lee - The Farmer’s Wife (2012), Bradford Halifax London (2013), God’s Own Country (2017)
Pietro Marcello - The Mouth of the Wolf (2009), Lost and Beautiful (2015), Martin Eden (2019)
David Robert Mitchell - The Myth of the American Sleepover (2010), It Follows (2014), Under the Silver Lake (2018)
Jordan Peele - Get Out (2017), Us (2019)
Jennifer Reeder - Accidents at Home and How They Happen (2008), Signature Move (2017), Knives and Skin (2019)
Alice Rohrwacher - Corpo Celeste (2011), The Wonders (2014) and Happy as Lazzaro (2018)
Yoon Gaeun - Proof (2010), Guest (2011), Sprout (2013), The World of Us (2016), The House of Us (2019)
Chloé Zhao - Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015), The Rider (2017)