Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham

Antikahramanlığı ile ünlenen İngiliz aksiyon oyuncusu Jason Statham bugün 54. doğum gününü kutluyor. Aksiyon oyuncusu olarak tanınan Statham'ın hayatı; spor merkezinde çalışırken, bir ajans tarafından fark edilmesiyle değişti. Giyim markaları için modellik yaparken yönetmen Guy Ritchie ile tanışması sinamaya adım atmasını sağladı. Atlama dalında dereceleri olan; eski yüzücü Jason Statham; Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels ile başlayan kariyerinde sayısız filmi imza attı. İşte 54. yaşına özel en iyi Jason Statham filmleri...

Jason Statham / Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

Dexter Fletcher, Vinnie Jones, Guy Ritchie, ve Jason Statham (1998)

Brad Pitt, Jason Statham ve Stephen Graham / Snatch (2000)

Joanna Cassidy, Ice Cube, Jason Statham ve Clea DuVall / Ghosts of Mars (2001)

Jet Li ve Jason Statham / The One (2001)

Jason Statham / Mean Machine (2001)

Jason Statham ve Jean-Marie Paris / The Transporter (2002)

Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg ve Jason Statham / The Italian Job (2003)

Jason Statham (2003)

Jason Statham / Cellular (2004)

Jason Statham ve Kate Nauta / Transporter 2 (2005)

Jason Statham / London (2005)





Jason Statham / Revolver (2005)

Ryan Phillippe ve Jason Statham / Chaos (2005)

Jason Statham, Glenn Howerton, Brian Swibel ve Donnie Smith / Crank (2006)

Leelee Sobieski, Jason Statham, Mike Dopud, Ron Selmour ve Brian White / In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale (2007)

Jason Statham / War (2007)

Jason Statham / The Bank Job (2008)

Jason Statham / Death Race (2008

Jason Statham / Transporter 3 (2008)

Mickey Rourke, Jason Statham ve Ray Winstone at an event for The Wrestler (2008)

Amy Smart ve Jason Statham / Crank: High Voltage (2009)

Jason Statham / 13 (2010)

Jennifer Lopez ve Jason Statham

Jason Statham ve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham ve Randy Couture / The Expendables (2010)

Jason Statham / The Mechanic (2011)

Jason Statham / Blitz (2011)

Jason Statham / Killer Elite (2011)

Jason Statham (2012)

Jason Statham / Safe (2012)

Jason Statham ve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Jason Statham / The Expendables 2 (2012)

Jason Statham / Furious 6 (2013)

Winona Ryder, Jason Statham, Kate Bosworth, ve James Franco (2013)

Jason Statham / Parker (2013)

Jason Statham / Hummingbird (2013)

Jude Law, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne ve 50 Cent

Jason Statham ve Izabela Vidovic / Homefront (2013)

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham ve Randy Couture / The Expendables 3 (2014)

Jason Statham (2014)

Jason Statham / Wild Card (2015)

Jason Statham ve Melissa McCarthy / Spy (2015)

Jason Statham (2015)

Jason Statham / Furious Seven (2015)

Jason Statham ve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley / The Oscars (2015)

Jason Statham / Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

Jason Statham, Paul Feig ve Melissa McCarthy / 73rd Golden Globe Awards (2016)

Jason Statham ve David Dman Escobar / The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Jason Statham (2017)

Jason Statham ve Bingbing Li / The Meg (2018)

Jason Statham ve Dwayne Johnson / Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Jason Statham / Wrath of Man (2021)