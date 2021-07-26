Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham

Antikahramanlığı ile ünlenen İngiliz aksiyon oyuncusu Jason Statham bugün 54. doğum gününü kutluyor. Aksiyon oyuncusu olarak tanınan Statham'ın hayatı; spor merkezinde çalışırken, bir ajans tarafından fark edilmesiyle değişti. Giyim markaları için modellik yaparken yönetmen Guy Ritchie ile tanışması sinamaya adım atmasını sağladı. Atlama dalında dereceleri olan; eski yüzücü Jason Statham; Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels ile başlayan kariyerinde sayısız filmi imza attı. İşte 54. yaşına özel en iyi Jason Statham filmleri...

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 1
Jason Statham / Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 2
Dexter Fletcher, Vinnie Jones, Guy Ritchie, ve Jason Statham (1998)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 3
Brad Pitt, Jason Statham ve Stephen Graham / Snatch (2000)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 4
Joanna Cassidy, Ice Cube, Jason Statham ve  Clea DuVall / Ghosts of Mars (2001)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 5
Jet Li ve Jason Statham / The One (2001)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 6
Jason Statham / Mean Machine (2001)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 7
Jason Statham ve Jean-Marie Paris / The Transporter (2002)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 8
Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg ve Jason Statham / The Italian Job (2003)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 9
Jason Statham (2003)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 10
Jason Statham / Cellular (2004)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 11
Jason Statham ve Kate Nauta / Transporter 2 (2005)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 12
Jason Statham / London (2005)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 13
Jason Statham / Revolver (2005)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 14
Ryan Phillippe ve Jason Statham / Chaos (2005)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 15
Jason Statham, Glenn Howerton, Brian Swibel ve Donnie Smith / Crank (2006)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 16
Leelee Sobieski, Jason Statham, Mike Dopud, Ron Selmour ve Brian White / In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale (2007)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 17
Jason Statham / War (2007)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 18
Jason Statham / The Bank Job (2008)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 19
Jason Statham / Death Race (2008
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 20
Jason Statham / Transporter 3 (2008)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 21
Mickey Rourke, Jason Statham ve Ray Winstone at an event for The Wrestler (2008)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 22
Amy Smart ve Jason Statham / Crank: High Voltage (2009)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 23
Jason Statham / 13 (2010)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 24
Jennifer Lopez ve Jason Statham
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 25
Jason Statham ve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 26
Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham ve Randy Couture / The Expendables (2010)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 27
Jason Statham / The Mechanic (2011)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 28
Jason Statham / Blitz (2011)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 29
Jason Statham / Killer Elite (2011)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 30
Jason Statham (2012)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 31
Jason Statham / Safe (2012)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 32
Jason Statham ve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 33
Jason Statham / The Expendables 2 (2012)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 34
Jason Statham / Furious 6 (2013)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 35
Winona Ryder, Jason Statham, Kate Bosworth, ve James Franco (2013)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 36
Jason Statham / Parker (2013)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 37
Jason Statham / Hummingbird (2013)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 38
Jude Law, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne ve 50 Cent
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 39
Jason Statham ve Izabela Vidovic / Homefront (2013)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 40
Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham ve Randy Couture / The Expendables 3 (2014)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 41
Jason Statham  (2014)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 42
Jason Statham / Wild Card (2015)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 43
Jason Statham ve Melissa McCarthy / Spy (2015)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 44
Jason Statham (2015)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 45
Jason Statham / Furious Seven (2015)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 46
Jason Statham ve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley / The Oscars (2015)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 47
Jason Statham / Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 48
Jason Statham, Paul Feig ve Melissa McCarthy / 73rd Golden Globe Awards (2016)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 49
Jason Statham ve David Dman Escobar / The Fate of the Furious (2017)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 50
Jason Statham (2017)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 51
Jason Statham ve Bingbing Li /  The Meg (2018)
Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 52

Jason Statham ve Dwayne Johnson / Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Yüzücülük ve modellikten Hollywood yıldızlığına Jason Statham - 53
Jason Statham / Wrath of Man (2021)

DİĞER GALERİLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER