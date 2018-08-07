NTV

Android Pie müjdesi! İşte güncelleme alacak modellerin tam listesi

ntv.com.tr

Android telefonlar için geliştirilen yeni mobil işletim sistemi Android Pie’ın dağıtımına başlandı. Peki Android Pie hangi modellere gelecek? İşte Android pie güncellemesi alacak modellerin tam listesi

  • 1

    Android 9 Pie, Android 9 Pie özellikleri neler, Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara geldi

    Google bir süredir merakla beklenen güncellemeyi yayınladı. Android 9 Pie güncellemesi yeni cihazlara gelmeye başladı. 

    Samsung, Huawei gibi markaların ardından Asus da yeni Android sürümüne geçecek telefonlarını açıkladı.

  • 2

    Android 9 Pie, Android 9 Pie özellikleri neler, Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara geldi

    Peki Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara gelecek?

    İşte Android 9 Pie güncellemesi alması kesinleşen telefonların tam listesi...

  • 3

    Android 9 Pie, Android 9 Pie özellikleri neler, Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara geldi

    LG G7 ThinQ

    LG V30

  • 4

    Android 9 Pie, Android 9 Pie özellikleri neler, Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara geldi

    LG V20

    LG G6

  • 5

    Android 9 Pie, Android 9 Pie özellikleri neler, Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara geldi

    Huawei P10

    Huawei Mate 10

  • 6

    Android 9 Pie, Android 9 Pie özellikleri neler, Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara geldi

    Honor 9

    Honor View 10

  • 7

    Android 9 Pie, Android 9 Pie özellikleri neler, Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara geldi

    Huawei Mate 9

    Huawei P20

  • 8

    Android 9 Pie, Android 9 Pie özellikleri neler, Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara geldi

    Huawei P20 Pro

    Huawei P20 Lite

  • 9

    Android 9 Pie, Android 9 Pie özellikleri neler, Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara geldi

    Moto Z3

    Moto Z3 Play

  • 10

    Android 9 Pie, Android 9 Pie özellikleri neler, Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara geldi

    Moto Z2 Force

    Moto Z2 Play

  • 11

    Moto X4

    Moto G6 Plus

  • 12

    Moto G6

    Moto G6 Play

  • 13

    General Mobile GM 8
  • 14

    HTC U12+

    HTC U11

  • 15

    HTC U11+

    HTC U11 Life (Android One versiyonu)

  • 16

    Xperia XZ2

    Xperia XZ2 Premium

  • 17

    Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

    Xperia XZ Premium

  • 18

    Xperia XZ1

    Xperia XZ1 Compact

  • 19

    Google Pixel XL 

  • 20

    Google Pixel 

  • 21

    Google Pixel 2 

  • 22

    Google Pixel 2 XL
  • 23

    Galaxy A6
  • 24

    Galaxy A6 +
  • 25

    Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • 26

    Galaxy A8+ (2018)
  • 27

    Galaxy A9 (2018)
  • 28

    Galaxy J2 Core
  • 29

    Galaxy J4
  • 30

    Galaxy J4+
  • 31

    Galaxy J6
  • 32

    Galaxy J6+
  • 33

    Peki Android 9 Pie ile gelen yenilikler neler? İşte güncellemenin dikkat çeken yenilikleri...
  • 34

    Yeni özellikler arasında ekran çıkıntıları için dahili destek, yenilenen Hızlı Ayarlar paneli bulunuyor.
  • 35

    Yeni bildirim özellikleri, bildirimlerdeki mesajlara yanıtlama ve akıllı yanıtlar da dikkat çekiyor.
  • 36

    Parmak izi doğrulama için güçlendirilmiş kullanıcı ara yüzü ise öne çıkan bir başka yeni özellik
  • 37

  • 38

    Asus ROG Phone - Model Numarası: ZS600 KL
    ZenFone 4 Max - Model Numarası: ZC554KL
    ZenFone 4 Max - Model Numarası: ZC520KL
  • 39

    ZenFone 4 Selfie - Model Numarası: ZD553KL
    ZenFone Selife Live - Model Numarası: ZB553KL
  • 40

    ZenFone 4 Max - Model Numarası: ZB520KL
    ZenFone Max Plus (M1) - Model Numarası: ZB570TL
  • 41

    ZenFone 5 Lite - Model Numarası: ZC600KL
    ZenFone Live (L1) - Model Numarası: ZA550KZ / ZA551KL
  • 42

    ZenFone Max Pro (M1) - Model Numarası: ZB602KL / ZB601KL
    ZenFone Max (M1) - Model Numarası: ZB555KL / ZB556KL
  • 43

    ZenFone Max Pro (M2) - Model Numarası: ZB631KL / ZB630KL
    ZenFone Max (M2) - Model Numarası: ZB633KL / ZB632KL
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin