Bir telefon için daha Android Pie müjdesi! İşte güncelleme alacak modellerin tam listesi
ntv.com.tr
Android telefonlar için geliştirilen yeni mobil işletim sistemi Android Pie’ın dağıtımına başlandı. Peki Android Pie hangi modellere gelecek? İşte Android pie güncellemesi alacak modellerin tam listesi
Google bir süredir merakla beklenen güncellemeyi yayınladı. Android 9 Pie güncellemesi yeni cihazlara gelmeye başladı.
Samsung, Huawei gibi markaların ardından Asus da yeni Android sürümüne geçecek telefonlarını açıkladı.
Samsung, amiral gemisi modellerin ardından orta segment modelleri için de Android Pie güncellemesine başladı.
Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 için Android Pie yayınlandı!
Peki Android 9 Pie hangi telefonlara gelecek?
İşte Android 9 Pie güncellemesi alması kesinleşen telefonların tam listesi...
LG G7 ThinQ
LG V30
LG V20
LG G6
Huawei P10
Huawei Mate 10
Honor 9
Honor View 10
Huawei Mate 9
Huawei P20
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei P20 Lite
Moto Z3
Moto Z3 Play
Moto Z2 Force
Moto Z2 Play
Moto X4
Moto G6 Plus
Moto G6
Moto G6 Play
14General Mobile GM 8
HTC U12+
HTC U11
HTC U11+
HTC U11 Life (Android One versiyonu)
Xperia XZ2
Xperia XZ2 Premium
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Xperia XZ Premium
Xperia XZ1
Xperia XZ1 Compact
Google Pixel XL
Google Pixel
Google Pixel 2
23Google Pixel 2 XL
24Galaxy A6
25Galaxy A6 +
26Galaxy A7 (2018)
27Galaxy A8+ (2018)
28Galaxy A9 (2018)
29Galaxy J2 Core
30Galaxy J4
31Galaxy J4+
32Galaxy J6
33Galaxy J6+
34Peki Android 9 Pie ile gelen yenilikler neler? İşte güncellemenin dikkat çeken yenilikleri...
35Yeni özellikler arasında ekran çıkıntıları için dahili destek, yenilenen Hızlı Ayarlar paneli bulunuyor.
36Yeni bildirim özellikleri, bildirimlerdeki mesajlara yanıtlama ve akıllı yanıtlar da dikkat çekiyor.
37Parmak izi doğrulama için güçlendirilmiş kullanıcı ara yüzü ise öne çıkan bir başka yeni özellik
39Asus ROG Phone - Model Numarası: ZS600 KL
ZenFone 4 Max - Model Numarası: ZC554KL
ZenFone 4 Max - Model Numarası: ZC520KL
40ZenFone 4 Selfie - Model Numarası: ZD553KL
ZenFone Selife Live - Model Numarası: ZB553KL
41ZenFone 4 Max - Model Numarası: ZB520KL
ZenFone Max Plus (M1) - Model Numarası: ZB570TL
42ZenFone 5 Lite - Model Numarası: ZC600KL
ZenFone Live (L1) - Model Numarası: ZA550KZ / ZA551KL
43ZenFone Max Pro (M1) - Model Numarası: ZB602KL / ZB601KL
ZenFone Max (M1) - Model Numarası: ZB555KL / ZB556KL
44ZenFone Max Pro (M2) - Model Numarası: ZB631KL / ZB630KL
ZenFone Max (M2) - Model Numarası: ZB633KL / ZB632KL