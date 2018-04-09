NTV

İşte iOS 12.3.1 güncellemesi alacak iPhone'ların tam listesi

Apple, iOS 12.3.1 güncellemesi yayınlandı. Peki güncelleme ile bakın hangi cihazlarda neler değişecek?

    ABD merkezli teknoloji devi Apple yeni bir iOS güncellemesi yayınladı.

    Apple’ın iOS 12.3 sürümünü yayınlamasının ardından henüz 2 hafta geçmişken şirket iOS 12.3.1'i kullanıcıların beğenisini sundu.

    Söz konusu güncelleme ile VoLTE aramalarını almayı ve arama yapmayı engelleyen sorun ve Mesajlar uygulamasında tespit edilen iki hata çözüldü

    iOS 12.3 HANGİ İPHONE'LARA GELECEK?

    Peki yeni iOS hangi iPhone'larda kullanılabilecek?

    Apple, iOS 12.3.1'de sadece bu cihazlara destek sunacak. İşte güncelleme alacak modellerin tam listesi... 

    iPhone XS Max

    iPhone XS
    iPhone Xr
    iPhone X 

    iPhone 8 Plus 

    iPhone 8 

    iPhone 7 Plus 

    iPhone 7 

    iPhone 6 Plus 

    iPhone 6 

    iPhone 6S Plus 

    iPhone 6S 

    iPhone 5S

    iPhone SE
    iOS 12 HANGİ iPHONE'LARDA ÇALIŞMAYACAK

    Apple, iOS 12 ile iPhone 5 ve daha eski iPhone modellerine sunduğu desteği de sonlandırmış oldu.
    iOS 12 güncellemesi alacak iPad modelleri ise şöyle...

    12.9-inch iPad Pro 2. Nesil
    12.9-inch iPad Pro 1. Nesil
    10.5-inch iPad Pro
    9.7-inch iPad Pro
    9.6-inch iPad
    iPad Air 2
    iPad Air
    iPad 5. Nesil
    iPad mini 4
    iPad mini 3
    iPad mini 2

