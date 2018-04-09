İşte iOS 12.3.1 güncellemesi alacak iPhone'ların tam listesi
Apple, iOS 12.3.1 güncellemesi yayınlandı. Peki güncelleme ile bakın hangi cihazlarda neler değişecek?
ABD merkezli teknoloji devi Apple yeni bir iOS güncellemesi yayınladı.
2Apple’ın iOS 12.3 sürümünü yayınlamasının ardından henüz 2 hafta geçmişken şirket iOS 12.3.1'i kullanıcıların beğenisini sundu.
Söz konusu güncelleme ile VoLTE aramalarını almayı ve arama yapmayı engelleyen sorun ve Mesajlar uygulamasında tespit edilen iki hata çözüldü
iOS 12.3 HANGİ İPHONE'LARA GELECEK?
Peki yeni iOS hangi iPhone'larda kullanılabilecek?
Apple, iOS 12.3.1'de sadece bu cihazlara destek sunacak. İşte güncelleme alacak modellerin tam listesi...
iPhone XS Max
6iPhone XS
7iPhone Xr
iPhone X
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 8
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 6 Plus
iPhone 6
iPhone 6S Plus
iPhone 6S
iPhone 5S
18iPhone SE
iOS 12 HANGİ iPHONE'LARDA ÇALIŞMAYACAKApple, iOS 12 ile iPhone 5 ve daha eski iPhone modellerine sunduğu desteği de sonlandırmış oldu.
iOS 12 güncellemesi alacak iPad modelleri ise şöyle...
12.9-inch iPad Pro 2. Nesil
12.9-inch iPad Pro 1. Nesil
10.5-inch iPad Pro
9.7-inch iPad Pro
9.6-inch iPad
iPad Air 2
iPad Air
iPad 5. Nesil
iPad mini 4
iPad mini 3
iPad mini 2