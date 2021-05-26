İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları

Gezegenimizi barından Güneş Sistemi'nin de bulunduğu Samanyolu Galaksisi'nin görüntüsü nefesleri kesiyor. Capture the Atlas 2021 yılında çekilen en iyi fotoğrafları paylaştı.

ntv.com.tr 26.05.2021 - 09:35

İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 1
“Dragon’s Lair” – Daniel Thomas Gum
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 2
“Chamber of light” – Spencer Welling
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 3

“Riaño” – Pablo Ruiz

İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 4
“Temple of the sun” – Bryony Richards
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 5

“Rising from the dust” – Lorenzo Ranieri Tenti

İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 6

“When all the stars align” – Kelly Teich

İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 7
“GranTeCan” – Antonio Solano
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 8
“Mt. Taranaki Milky Way” – Larryn Rae
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 9
“The watchman” – Brandt Ryder
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 10
“Around dead trees” – Gary Bhaztara
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 11
“Heavens above” – John Rutter
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 12
“Volcano and cross” – Tomas Slovinsky
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 13
“Night lovers” – Mohammad Hayati
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 14
“Paradise” – Marcin Zajac
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 15
“Desolation” – Phil Sisto
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 16
“Paradise Beach” – Alyn Wallace
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 17
“Devil’s throat” – Victor Lima
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 18
“Steinsee” – Benjamin Barakat
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 19
“Navajo nights” – Christine Kenyon
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 20
“Starry night at Helmos Observatory” – Constantine Themelis
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 21
“Nyctophilia” – José Luis Cantabrana
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 22
“Our Lady of the Snows” – Uroš Fink
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 23
“ADK Magic” – Daniel Stein
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 24
“The Forgotten side of Kanagaroo Island” – Blntpencil
İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları - 25
“Cadini di Misurina” – Stefano Pellegrini

DİĞER GALERİLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER