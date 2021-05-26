İşte Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları

Gezegenimizi barından Güneş Sistemi'nin de bulunduğu Samanyolu Galaksisi'nin görüntüsü nefesleri kesiyor. Capture the Atlas 2021 yılında çekilen en iyi fotoğrafları paylaştı. “Dragon’s Lair” – Daniel Thomas Gum “Chamber of light” – Spencer Welling “Riaño” – Pablo Ruiz “Temple of the sun” – Bryony Richards “Rising from the dust” – Lorenzo Ranieri Tenti “When all the stars align” – Kelly Teich “GranTeCan” – Antonio Solano “Mt. Taranaki Milky Way” – Larryn Rae “The watchman” – Brandt Ryder “Around dead trees” – Gary Bhaztara “Heavens above” – John Rutter “Volcano and cross” – Tomas Slovinsky “Night lovers” – Mohammad Hayati “Paradise” – Marcin Zajac “Desolation” – Phil Sisto “Paradise Beach” – Alyn Wallace “Devil’s throat” – Victor Lima “Steinsee” – Benjamin Barakat “Navajo nights” – Christine Kenyon “Starry night at Helmos Observatory” – Constantine Themelis “Nyctophilia” – José Luis Cantabrana “Our Lady of the Snows” – Uroš Fink “ADK Magic” – Daniel Stein “The Forgotten side of Kanagaroo Island” – Blntpencil “Cadini di Misurina” – Stefano Pellegrini