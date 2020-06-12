PlayStation 5’te hangi oyunlar yer alacak? (Sony açıkladı)

ntv.com.tr 12.06.2020 - 09:54
Grand Theft Auto 5 (“expanded and enhanced” – Rockstar) – 2021
Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – Holiday 2020
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital) – TBA
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games) – TBA
Project Athena (Square Enix) – TBA
Stray (Annapurna Interactive) – 2021
Returnal (Housemarque) – TBA
Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital) – TBA
Destruction Allstars (Lucid) – TBA
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – TBA
Goodbye Volcano High – 2021
Oddworld: Soulstorm (Oddworld Inhabitants) – TBA
Ghostwire: Tokyo (Tango Gameworks) – 2021
Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers & Pine Scented) – Holiday 2020
Godfall (Counterplay Games/Gearbox) – Holiday 2020
Solar Ash (Heart Machine) – 2021
Hitman 3 (IO Interactive) – January 2021
Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – TBA
Little Devil Inside – TBA
NBA 2K21 (2K) – Fall 2020
BugSnax (Young Horses) – Holiday 2020
Demon’s Souls Remake (BluePoint Games/Japan Studio) – TBA
Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – TBA
Resident Evil 8: Village (Capcom) – 2021