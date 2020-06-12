PlayStation 5’te hangi oyunlar yer alacak? (Sony açıkladı)

Japonya merkezli teknoloji şirketi Sony PlayStation 5'i (PS5) görücüye çıkardı. Lansman ile PS5’e gelecek oyunlar da resmiyet kazandı.İşte PlayStation 5’te yer alacak oyunlar

ntv.com.tr 12.06.2020 - 09:54

Grand Theft Auto 5 (“expanded and enhanced” – Rockstar) – 2021

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – Holiday 2020

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital) – TBA

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games) – TBA

Project Athena (Square Enix) – TBA

Stray (Annapurna Interactive) – 2021

Returnal (Housemarque) – TBA

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital) – TBA

Destruction Allstars (Lucid) – TBA

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – TBA

Goodbye Volcano High – 2021

Oddworld: Soulstorm (Oddworld Inhabitants) – TBA

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Tango Gameworks) – 2021

Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers & Pine Scented) – Holiday 2020

Godfall (Counterplay Games/Gearbox) – Holiday 2020

Solar Ash (Heart Machine) – 2021

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive) – January 2021

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – TBA

Little Devil Inside – TBA

NBA 2K21 (2K) – Fall 2020

BugSnax (Young Horses) – Holiday 2020

Demon’s Souls Remake (BluePoint Games/Japan Studio) – TBA

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – TBA

Resident Evil 8: Village (Capcom) – 2021

