Steam 2021'de en çok oynanan ve kazanan oyunları açıkladı

Valve'nin dijital oyun platformu Steam, 2021'in en iyileri listesini açıkladı. Şirket ayrıca en çok kazanan oyunları da belirledi.

Haberler - ntv.com.tr 28.12.2021 - 12:11

Valve, dijital oyun platformu Steam’in 2021 yılındaki en iyiler listelerini duyurdu. Buna göre 2021 yılında en yüksek eşzamanlı oyuncu sayısına (200 bin ve üstü) ulaşan oyunlar şunlar oldu:

Halo Infinite

Apex Legends

Grand Theft Auto 5

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Valheim

Cyberpunk 2077

Rust

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Dota 2

New World

Steam’de 2021’de elde ettiği brüt gelire göre en çok satan oyunlar ise şunlar oldu:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Dota 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

New World

Grand Theft Auto 5

Dead by Daylight

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Battlefield 2042

Valheim

Steam’de yeni çıkanlar kategorisinde ise 2021’in oyunları şöyle listelendi:

Back 4 Blood

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Valheim

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village

Battlefield 2042

Naraka: Bladepoint

Halo Infinite

Outriders

New World

Farming Simulator 22

Age of Empires 4

