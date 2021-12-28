Steam 2021'de en çok oynanan ve kazanan oyunları açıkladı

Haberler - ntv.com.tr 28.12.2021 - 12:11
Valve, dijital oyun platformu Steam’in 2021 yılındaki en iyiler listelerini duyurdu. Buna göre 2021 yılında en yüksek eşzamanlı oyuncu sayısına (200 bin ve üstü) ulaşan oyunlar şunlar oldu:
Halo Infinite
Apex Legends
Grand Theft Auto 5
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Valheim
Cyberpunk 2077
Rust
PUBG: Battlegrounds
Dota 2
New World
Steam’de 2021’de elde ettiği brüt gelire göre en çok satan oyunlar ise şunlar oldu:
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Dota 2
Naraka: Bladepoint
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
New World
Grand Theft Auto 5
Dead by Daylight
PUBG: Battlegrounds
Battlefield 2042
Valheim
Steam’de yeni çıkanlar kategorisinde ise 2021’in oyunları şöyle listelendi:
Back 4 Blood
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
Valheim
Forza Horizon 5
Resident Evil Village
Battlefield 2042
Naraka: Bladepoint
Halo Infinite
Outriders
New World
Farming Simulator 22
Age of Empires 4