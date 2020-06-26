Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı! İşte fiyatı düşen oyunlar

Popüler oyun platformu Steam’in 'Yaz İndirimleri'nin başladı. Kampanya kapsamında pek çok oyun indirime girdi. İşte indirime giren oyunlar...

26.06.2020 - 07:51

Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı! İşte fiyatı düşen oyunlar - 1
Oyun severlerin merakla beklediği Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı.  9 Temmuz 2020 akşamı sona erecek olan kampanya kapsamında pek çok oyun indirime girdi. İşte o oyunlardan en dikkat çekenler...
Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı! İşte fiyatı düşen oyunlar - 2

Football Manager 2020: 109,50 TL 

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: 16,50 TL 

Cities: Skylines: 12,25 TL 

A Plague Tale: Innocence: 44,20 TL 

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord:  119,99 TL 

Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı! İşte fiyatı düşen oyunlar - 3

Metro 2033 Redux: 7,75 TL 

The Evil Within: 21,59 TL 

The Evil Within 2: 40,20 TL 

Assassin's Creed Odyssey:  88,77 TL 

Jurassic World Evolution: 42,75 TL 

Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı! İşte fiyatı düşen oyunlar - 4

Red Dead Redemption 2: 239,20 TL 

Borderlands 3: 154,50 TL 

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition: 22,49 TL 

Hitman GOTY Edition : 24,78 TL 

Dark Souls III:  44,75 TL 

Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı! İşte fiyatı düşen oyunlar - 5

Euro Truck Simulator 2: 9,75 TL 

Resident Evil 2 :  89,50 TL 

Resident Evil 3:170,94 TL 

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: 29,37 TL 

DOOM: 29,70 TL 

Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı! İşte fiyatı düşen oyunlar - 6

DOOM Eternal: 99,50 TL 

Mortal Kombat 11:32,80 TL 

Dirt Rally 2.0: 15,25 TL 

Devil May Cry 5: 89,50 TL 

Metro Exodus: 112,05 TL 

Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı! İşte fiyatı düşen oyunlar - 7

Mount & Blade Legacy Collection: 19,95 TL 

Portal 2: 3,70 TL 

Dead by Daylight: 12,40 TL 

Terraria: 9,00 TL 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition : 45,99 TL 

Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı! İşte fiyatı düşen oyunlar - 8

PUBG: 43,50 TL 

Little Nightmares: 7,75 TL 

Payday 2: 1,85 TL 

Hollow Knight: 12,00 TL 

Ori and the Blind Forest: 7,81 TL 

Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı! İşte fiyatı düşen oyunlar - 9

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 22,25 TL 

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition: 66,11 TL 

Sonic Generation Collection: 1,55 TL 

Steam 'Yaz İndirimleri' başladı! İşte fiyatı düşen oyunlar - 10

Alien: Isolation: 14,75 TL 

Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition: 2,00 TL 

Yakuza 0 : 15,00 TL 

