NTV

The Guardian 21. yüzyılın en iyi oyunlarını belirledi

İngiliz The Guardian 21. yüzyılın en iyi oyunları hangisi sorusunun cevabını verdi. İşte 2000'den günümüze en iyi oyunlar...

    50 SingStar (2004)

    49 Katamari Damacy (2004)

    48 Journey (2012)

    47 Dead Space (2008)

    46 Limbo (2010)

    45 Papers, Please (2013)

    44 Forza Horizon (2012)

    43 Rocket League (2015)

    42 Burnout 3: Takedown (2004)

    41 Overwatch (2016)

    40 Gears of War 2 (2008)

    39 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 (2000)

     38 Super Smash Bros Melee (2001)

    37 Silent Hill 2 (2001)

    36 Spelunky (2008)

    35 Assassin’s Creed 2 (2009)

    34 Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009)

    33 Battlefield 1942 (2002)

    32 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

    31 God of War (2018)

    30 Shadow of the Colossus (2005)

    29 Deus Ex (2000)

    28 Wii Sports (2006)

    27 Guitar Hero (2005)

    26 Left 4 Dead (2008)

    25 Ico (2001)

    24 The Last of Us (2013)

    23 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000)

    22 Mario Kart 8 (2014)

    21 Mass Effect 2 (2010)

    20 Fortnite (2017)

    19 Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

    18 Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

    17 The Sims (2000)

    16 Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)

    15 Resident Evil 4 (2005)

    14 Super Mario Odyssey (2017)

    13 World of Warcraft (2004)

    12 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015)

    11 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

    10 Bloodborne (2015)

    BioShock (2007)

    Portal 2 (2011)

    Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

    Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

    The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

    Half-Life 2 (2004)

    Dark Souls (2011)

    Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

    Minecraft (2009)

