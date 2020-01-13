2020 Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi (Critics' Choice) Film Ödülleri'nde kırmızı halı şıklığı

2019 Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi (Critics' Choice) Film Ödülleri'nde kazananlar kadar ünlülerin şıklığı da ön plandaydı. Gecede Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron törenin en şık isimleri olarak öne çıktı. Sıra dışı kıyafet tercihleriyle tanınan Billy Porter yine ilginç elbiseyle gecenin en dikkat çeken isimleri arasında yer aldı.

Nicole Kidman 

Elbise: Armani Prive

Jennifer Lopez

Elbise: Georges Hobeika

Laura Dern

Elbise: Emilia Wickstead

Anne Hathaway

Elbise: Atelier Versace

Renée Zellweger 

Elbise: Dior Haute Couture

Charlize Theron

Elbise: Celine (Hedi Slimane)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge 

Elbise: Dior Haute Couture

Zendaya 

Elbise: Tom Ford

Billy Porter

Elbise: Hogan McLaughlin

Awkwafina

Elbise: Elie Saab

Lupita Nyong'o

Elbise: Michael Kors

Rachel Brosnahan

Elbise: Carolina Herrera

Kristen Bell

Elbise: Cong Tri

Cynthia Erivo

Elbise: Fendi Haute Couture

Olivia Wilde 

Elbise: Valentino

Greta Gerwig 

Elbise: Custom Alberta Ferretti

Joaquin Phoenix

Takım: Stella McCartney

Gwendoline Christie

Takım: Dior Men

Joey King

Elbise: Prada

Saoirse Ronan

Elbise: Erdem 

DİĞER GALERİLER

ÖNERİLENLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER