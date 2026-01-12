2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri kazananları açıklandı: Ödül alan isimlerin tam listesi

12.01.2026 07:40

NTV - Haber Merkezi

Altın Küre Ödülleri 2026 gecesinde ödüller sahiplerini buldu. Sinema ve televizyon dünyasının merakla beklediği törende, ödül alan isimlerin tam listesi açıklandı.


Bu yıl 83'üncüsü düzenlenen Altın Küre'de (Golden Globe) kazananlar belli oldu. Gecenin sunuculuğunu Nikki Glaser üstlenirken, Paul Thomas Anderson imzalı “One Battle After Another” filmi törene damga vurdu. Televizyon kategorisinde ise "The Pitt", "The Studio" ve "Adolescence" dizileri öne çıktı. İşte 83'üncü Altın Küre Ödülleri’nde tüm kazananların listesi…

SİNEMA DALINDA KAZANANLAR
EN İYİ FİLM (DRAM)

 

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

 

KAZANAN: Hamnet

 

EN İYİ FİLM (KOMEDİ/MÜZİKAL)

 

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

 

KAZANAN: One Battle After Another

 

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

 

Paul Thomas Anderson-One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler-Sinners

Guillermo del Toro-Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi-It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier-Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao-Hamnet

 

KAZANAN: Paul Thomas Anderson-One Battle After Another

 

EN İYİ SENARYO

 

Paul Thomas Anderson–One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein ve Josh Safdie–Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler–Sinners

Jafar Panahi–It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt ve Joachim Trier–Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao ve Maggie O'Farrell–Hamnet

 

KAZANAN: Paul Thomas Anderson–One Battle After Another


EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAM)

 

Joel Edgerton-Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac-Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson-The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan-Sinners

Wagner Moura-The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White-Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

 

KAZANAN: Wagner Moura-The Secret Agent

 

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAM)

 

Jessie Buckley-Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence-Die My Love

Renate Reinsve-Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts-After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson-Hedda

Eva Victor-Sorry, Baby

 

KAZANAN: Jessie Buckley-Hamnet

 

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ/MÜZİKAL)

 

Timothee Chalamet-Marty Supreme

George Clooney-Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio-One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke-Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun-No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons-Bugonia

 

KAZANAN: Timothee Chalamet-Marty Supreme

 

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ/MÜZİKAL)

 

Rose Byrne-If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo-Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson-Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti-One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried-The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone-Bugonia

 

KAZANAN: Rose Byrne-If I Had Legs I’d Kick You


EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

 

Benicio Del Toro-One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi-Frankenstein

Paul Mescal-Hamnet

Sean Penn-One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler-Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard-Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan-Weapons

 

KAZANAN: Stellan Skarsgard-Sentimental Value

 

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

 

Emily Blunt-The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning-Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande-Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas-Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan-Weapons

Teyana Taylor-One Battle After Another

 

KAZANAN: Teyana Taylor-One Battle After Another

 

İNGİLİZCE OLMAYAN EN İYİ FİLM

 

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

 

KAZANAN: The Secret Agent


EN İYİ ANİMASYON

 

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

 

KAZANAN: KPop Demon Hunters

 

SİNEMA VE GİŞE BAŞARISI

 

Avatar: Fire & Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

 

KAZANAN: Sinners

 

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

 

Alexandre Desplat-Frankenstein

Max Richter-Hamnet

Jonny Greenwood-One Battle After Another

Kanding Ray-Sirat

Hans Zimmer-F1

Ludwig Göransson-Sinners

 

KAZANAN: Ludwig Göransson-Sinners

 

EN İYİ ŞARKI

 

Avatar: Fire and Ash–Dream as One

KPop Demon Hunters–Golden

Sinners–I Lied to You

Wicked: For Good–No Place Like Home

Wicked: For Good–The Girl in the Bubble

Train Dreams–Train Dreams

 

KAZANAN: KPop Demon Hunters–Golden

TELEVİZYON DALINDA ADAYLAR
TELEVİZYON DALINDA ADAYLAR

EN İYİ DİZİ (DRAM)

 

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

 

KAZANAN: The Pitt

 

EN İYİ DİZİ (MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ)

 

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

 

KAZANAN: The Studio

 

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ

 

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

 

KAZANAN: Adolescence


EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DİZİ-DRAM)

 

Kathy Bates-Matlock

Britt Lower-Severance

Helen Mirren-MobLand

Bella Ramsey-The Last of Us

Keri Russell-The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn-Pluribus

 

KAZANAN: Rhea Seehorn-Pluribus

 

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DİZİ-DRAM)

 

Sterling K. Brown-Paradise

Diego Luna-Andor

Gary Oldman-Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo-Task

Adam Scott-Severance

Noah Wyle-The Pitt

 

KAZANAN: Noah Wyle-The Pitt

 

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DİZİ-MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ)

 

Kristen Bell-Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri-The Bear

Selena Gomez-Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne-Poker Face

Jenna Ortega-Wednesday

Jean Smart-Hacks

 

KAZANAN: Jean Smart-Hacks

 

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DİZİ-MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ)

 

Adam Brody-Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin-Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell-Chad Powers

Seth Rogen-The Studio

Martin Short-Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White-The Bear

 

KAZANAN: Seth Rogen-The Studio


EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ)

 

Claire Danes-The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones-Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried-Long Bright River

Sarah Snook-All Her Fault

Michelle Williams-Dying for Sex

Robin Wright-The Girlfriend

 

KAZANAN: Michelle Williams-Dying for Sex

 

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ)

 

Jacob Elordi-The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti-Black Mirror

Stephen Graham-Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam-Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law-Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys-The Beast in Me

 

KAZANAN: Stephen Graham-Adolescence

 

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

 

Carrie Coon-The White Lotus

Erin Doherty-Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder-Hacks

Catherine O’Hara-The Studio

Parker Posey-The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood-The White Lotus

 

KAZANAN: Erin Doherty-Adolescence

 

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

 

Owen Cooper-Adolescence

Billy Crudup-The Morning Show

Walton Goggins-The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs-The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman-Severance

Ashley Walters-Adolescence

 

KAZANAN: Owen Cooper-Adolescence


EN İYİ PODCAST

 

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

 

KAZANAN: Good Hang With Amy Poehler

 

EN İYİ PERFORMANS (STAND-UP YA DA KOMEDİ)

 

Brett Goldstein-The Second Best Night of Your Life

Bill Maher-Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Kumail Nanjiani-Night Thoughts

Sarah Silverman-PostMortem

Kevin Hart-Acting my Age

Ricky Gervais-Mortality

 

KAZANAN: Ricky Gervais-Mortality