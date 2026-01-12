2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri kazananları açıklandı: Ödül alan isimlerin tam listesi

EN İYİ FİLM (DRAM)

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

KAZANAN: Hamnet

EN İYİ FİLM (KOMEDİ/MÜZİKAL)

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

KAZANAN: One Battle After Another

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Paul Thomas Anderson-One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler-Sinners

Guillermo del Toro-Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi-It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier-Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao-Hamnet

KAZANAN: Paul Thomas Anderson-One Battle After Another

EN İYİ SENARYO

Paul Thomas Anderson–One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein ve Josh Safdie–Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler–Sinners

Jafar Panahi–It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt ve Joachim Trier–Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao ve Maggie O'Farrell–Hamnet

KAZANAN: Paul Thomas Anderson–One Battle After Another