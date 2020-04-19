41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson

Oscar ödüllü oyuncu Goldie Hawn ve müzisyen Bill Hudson'ın kızı olarak 19 Nisan 1979'da dünyaya gelen Kate Hudson, annesinin izinden giderek sinemada kendini kanıtladı. Kendisi henüz 18 aylıkken anne ve babasının ayrılması ve annesinin ünlü aktör Kurt Russel ile birlikte olması sonucu biyolojik babasından ziyade Russel'ı baba olarak benimsedi. 1996'da Party of Five ile televizyon dünyasına, 1998'de ise Desert Blue ile sinemaya başlayan Hudson, 41 yıllık hayatına bir Oscar adaylığı bir de Altın Küre ödülü sığdırdı. İşte kariyerinde sayısız filme imza atan Kate Hudson'ın yıllar içindeki değişimi...

Abone ol Paylaş







ntv.com.tr

Kate Hudson ve Brendan Sexton III / Desert Blue (1998)

Kate Hudson / MTV Ödülleri (1999)

Jay Mohr ve Kate Hudson / 200 Cigarettes (1999)

Kate Hudson / About Adam (2000)

Kate Hudson / Gossip (2000)

Liv Tyler ve Kate Hudson / Dr. T & the Women (2000)

Kate Hudson / Almost Famous (2000)

Kate Hudson / 7. SAG Ödülleri (2001)

Kate Hudson / The Four Feathers (2002)

Kate Hudson / How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Kate Hudson / MTV Müzik Ödülleri (2002)

Kate Hudson / Alex & Emma (2003)

Kate Hudson / Mann's Chinese Theatre (2003)

Kate Hudson ve Naomi Watts / Le divorce (2003)

Kate Hudson ve John Corbett / Raising Helen (2004)

Kate Hudson / The Skeleton Key (2005)

Kate Hudson / You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Kate Hudson ve Eva Mendes / Dolce & Gabbana defilesi (2007)

Kate Hudson / Fool's Gold (2008)

Kate Hudson ve Lizzy Caplan / My Best Friend's Girl (2008)



Kate Hudson / Glee (2009)

Anne Hathaway ve Kate Hudson / Bride Wars (2009)

Kate Hudson / Nine (2009)

Casey Affleck ve Kate Hudson / The Killer Inside Me (2010)

Kate Hudson / A Little Bit of Heaven (2011)

Kate Hudson / Something Borrowed (2011)

Kate Hudson / The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012)

Kate Hudson ve Riz Ahmed / The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012)

Kate Hudson ve Jon Hamm / Clear History (2013)

Kate Hudson / Oscar 2014

Kate Hudson / Wish I Was Here (2014)

Kate Hudson / Good People (2014)

Bill Murray ve Kate Hudson / Rock the Kasbah (2015)

Jennifer Aniston ve Kate Hudson / Mother's Day (2016)

Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson ve Stella Allen / Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson ve Stella Allen / Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Kate Hudson / 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Partisi

Kate Hudson / 24. SAG Ödülleri (2018)

Kate Hudson / 75. Altın Küre Ödülleri (2018)

Jennifer Meyer ve Kate Hudson / 5. Geleneksel Los Angeles Moda Ödülleri (2019)

Kate Hudson / 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Partisi

Paylaş





