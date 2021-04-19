42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson

Oscar ödüllü oyuncu Goldie Hawn ve müzisyen Bill Hudson'ın kızı olarak 19 Nisan 1979'da dünyaya gelen Kate Hudson, annesinin izinden giderek sinemada kendini kanıtladı. Kendisi henüz 18 aylıkken anne ve babasının ayrılması ve annesinin ünlü aktör Kurt Russel ile birlikte olması sonucu biyolojik babasından ziyade Russel'ı baba olarak benimsedi. 1996'da Party of Five ile televizyon dünyasına, 1998'de ise Desert Blue ile sinemaya başlayan Hudson, 42 yıllık hayatına bir Oscar adaylığı bir de Altın Küre ödülü sığdırdı. İşte kariyerinde sayısız filme imza atan Kate Hudson'ın yıllar içindeki değişimi...

42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 1
Kate Hudson ve Brendan Sexton III / Desert Blue (1998)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 2
Kate Hudson / MTV Ödülleri (1999)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 3
Jay Mohr ve Kate Hudson / 200 Cigarettes (1999)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 4
Kate Hudson / About Adam (2000)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 5
Kate Hudson / Gossip (2000)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 6
Liv Tyler ve Kate Hudson / Dr. T & the Women (2000)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 7
Kate Hudson / Almost Famous (2000)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 8
Kate Hudson / 7. SAG Ödülleri (2001)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 9
Kate Hudson / The Four Feathers (2002)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 10
Kate Hudson / How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 11
Kate Hudson /  MTV Müzik Ödülleri (2002)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 12
Kate Hudson / Alex & Emma (2003)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 13
Kate Hudson  / Mann's Chinese Theatre (2003)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 14
Kate Hudson ve Naomi Watts / Le divorce (2003)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 15
Kate Hudson ve John Corbett / Raising Helen (2004)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 16
Kate Hudson / The Skeleton Key (2005)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 17
Kate Hudson / You, Me and Dupree (2006)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 18
Kate Hudson ve Eva Mendes / Dolce & Gabbana defilesi (2007)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 19
Kate Hudson / Fool's Gold (2008)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 20
Kate Hudson ve Lizzy Caplan / My Best Friend's Girl (2008)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 21

Kate Hudson / Glee (2009)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 22
Anne Hathaway ve Kate Hudson / Bride Wars (2009)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 23
Kate Hudson / Nine (2009)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 24
Casey Affleck ve Kate Hudson / The Killer Inside Me (2010)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 25
Kate Hudson / A Little Bit of Heaven (2011)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 26
Kate Hudson / Something Borrowed (2011)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 27
Kate Hudson / The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 28
Kate Hudson ve Riz Ahmed / The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 29
Kate Hudson ve Jon Hamm / Clear History (2013)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 30
Kate Hudson / Oscar 2014
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 31
Kate Hudson / Wish I Was Here (2014)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 32
Kate Hudson / Good People (2014)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 33
Bill Murray ve Kate Hudson / Rock the Kasbah (2015)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 34
Jennifer Aniston ve Kate Hudson / Mother's Day (2016)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 35
Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson ve Stella Allen / Deepwater Horizon (2016)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 36
Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson ve Stella Allen / Deepwater Horizon (2016)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 37
Kate Hudson / 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Partisi
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 38
Kate Hudson / 24. SAG Ödülleri (2018)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 39
Kate Hudson / 75. Altın Küre Ödülleri (2018)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 40
Jennifer Meyer ve Kate Hudson / 5. Geleneksel Los Angeles Moda Ödülleri (2019)
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 41
Kate Hudson / 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Partisi
42. yaşına özel 42 fotoğrafla Kate Hudson - 42
Kate Hudson / Mart 2021 Women's Health dergisi kapağı

