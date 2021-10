46. yaşına özel 46 fotoğrafla Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet ve Joss Ackland in A Kid / King Arthur's Court (1995)

Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet ve Emilie François / Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Kate Winslet / The 7. Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2001)

Kate Winslet / The Life of David Gale (2003)

Jim Carrey ve Kate Winslet / Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Kate Winslet, Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins ve Sadie Goldstein / Little Children (2006)

Sean Penn ve Kate Winslet / All the King's Men (2006)

Kate Winslet / The Holiday (2006)

Kate Winslet / The Reader (2008)

Kate Winslet / A Little Chaos (2014)

Kate Winslet / The Dressmaker (2015)

Kate Winslet ve Idris Elba / The Mountain Between Us (2017)