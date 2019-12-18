56. yaşına özel 56 fotoğrafla Brad Pitt

ABD'li ünlü aktör Brad Pitt hiç şüphesiz ki son 10 yılların en başarılı aktörlerinden biri. Yakışıklı yüzü ve karizmatik sesiyle kimi zaman oyunculuğunun önüne geçse de Holywood dünyasının kazandığı en önemli isimlerden biri olduğu su götürmez bir gerçek. Bugün (18 Aralık 2019) 56. yaşını kutlayan ünlü aktör, kariyerini 1 Altın Küre ve 1 Oscar olmak üzere toplamda 61 ödülle taçlandırdı. İşte 56. yaşına özel 56 fotoğrafla Brad Pitt

Growing Pains (1985)  Jeremy Miller ile

Head of the Class (1986) Leslie Bega ile

Cutting Class (1988)

Across the Tracks (1990) Ricky Shroder ile

Too Young To Die? (1990)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

River Runs Through It (1992)

Johnny Suede (1991)

River Runs Through It (1992) Craig Sheffer ile

Cool World (1992)

Ture Romance (1993)  Patricia Arquette, Christian Slater ve Michael Rapaport ile

Kalifornia (1993)

The Favor (1994)

The Favor (1994)

Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

Legends of the Fall (1994) Aidan Quinn ve Henry Thomas ile

Friends (1994) Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry ve David Schwimmer ile

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

Se7en (1995) Morgan Freeman ile

Se7en (1995) Kevin Spacey ile

Twelve Monkeys (1995)

the Devil's Own (1995) Harrison Ford ile

Seven Years In Tibet (1997)

Seven Years In Tibet (1997)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Fight Club (1999) Edward Norton ile

Snatch (2000)

The Mexican (2001) Julia Roberts ile

Spy Game (2001)

Ocean's 11 (2001)  George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Matt Damon ve Elliott Gould ile

Ocean's 11 (2001) George Clooney ile

Truva (2004)

Truva (2004)

Ocean's 12 (2004) Catherine Zeta Jones ile

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) Angelina Jolie ile

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Ocean's 13 (2007)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) Casey Affleck ile

Burn After Reading (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Inglourious Basterds (2009) Eli Roth ile

The Tree Of Life (2011)

Moneyball (2011) Jonah Hill ile

Touch Of Evil (2011)

Killing Yhem Softly (2012)

World War Z (2013) Pierfrancesco Favino ve Daniella Kertesz ile

12 Years As A Slave (2013)

The Counseler (2013)  Michael Fassbender ile

Fury (2014)  Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña ve Jon Berntha

By The Sea (2015) Angelina Jolie ile

The Big Short (2015)

Allied (2016) Marion Cotillard ile

War Machine (2017)  Anthony Michael Hall, Daniel Betts, Topher Grace, Anthony Hayes ve John Magaro

Brad Pitt / Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019)

Brad Pitt / Ad Astra (2019)

DİĞER GALERİLER

ÖNERİLENLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER