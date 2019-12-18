56. yaşına özel 56 fotoğrafla Brad Pitt

Growing Pains (1985) Jeremy Miller ile
Head of the Class (1986) Leslie Bega ile
Cutting Class (1988)
Across the Tracks (1990) Ricky Shroder ile
Too Young To Die? (1990)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
River Runs Through It (1992)
Johnny Suede (1991)
Cool World (1992)
Ture Romance (1993) Patricia Arquette, Christian Slater ve Michael Rapaport ile
Kalifornia (1993)
The Favor (1994)
Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)
Legends of the Fall (1994) Aidan Quinn ve Henry Thomas ile
Friends (1994) Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry ve David Schwimmer ile
Se7en (1995) Morgan Freeman ile
Twelve Monkeys (1995)
the Devil's Own (1995) Harrison Ford ile
Seven Years In Tibet (1997)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Fight Club (1999) Edward Norton ile
Snatch (2000)
The Mexican (2001) Julia Roberts ile
Spy Game (2001)
Ocean's 11 (2001) George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Matt Damon ve Elliott Gould ile
Truva (2004)
Ocean's 12 (2004) Catherine Zeta Jones ile
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) Angelina Jolie ile
Ocean's 13 (2007)
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) Casey Affleck ile
Burn After Reading (2008)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
Inglourious Basterds (2009) Eli Roth ile
The Tree Of Life (2011)
Moneyball (2011) Jonah Hill ile
Touch Of Evil (2011)
Killing Yhem Softly (2012)
World War Z (2013) Pierfrancesco Favino ve Daniella Kertesz ile
12 Years As A Slave (2013)
The Counseler (2013) Michael Fassbender ile
Fury (2014) Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña ve Jon Berntha
By The Sea (2015) Angelina Jolie ile
The Big Short (2015)
Allied (2016) Marion Cotillard ile
War Machine (2017) Anthony Michael Hall, Daniel Betts, Topher Grace, Anthony Hayes ve John Magaro
Brad Pitt / Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019)
Brad Pitt / Ad Astra (2019)