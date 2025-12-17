Oscar Ödülleri'ne geri sayım: 2026 kısa listeleri açıklandı

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM ŞARKISI

"As Alive As You Need Me To Be" - Tron: Ares

"Dear Me" - Diane Warren: Relentless

"Dream As One" - Avatar: Fire and Ash

"Drive" - F1

"Dying To Live" - Billy Idol Should Be Dead

"The Girl In The Bubble" - Wicked: For Good

"Golden" - KPop Demon Hunters

"Highest 2 Lowest" - Highest 2 Lowest

"I Lied To You" - Sinners

"Last Time" (I Seen The Sun) - Sinners

"No Place Like Home" - Wicked: For Good

"Our Love" - The Ballad of Wallis Island

"Salt Then Sour Then Sweet" - Come See Me in the Good Light

"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" - Viva Verdi!

"Train Dreams" - Train Dreams