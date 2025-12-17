Oscar Ödülleri'ne geri sayım: 2026 kısa listeleri açıklandı
17.12.2025 10:56
NTV - Haber Merkezi
98'inci Oscar Ödülleri için geri sayım başladı. Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, 12 farklı kategoride belirlenen kısa listeleri açıkladı.
Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının enlerinin seçildiği Oscar Ödülleri, 15 Mart 2026'da sahiplerini bulacak.
Bu yıl 98’incisi düzenlecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nin sunucusu ABD’li ünlü talk şov sunucusu ve komedyen Conan O'Brien olacak.
Oscar için heyecanlı bekleyiş sürerken, 2026 yılı kısa listeleri açıklandı. 12 farklı kategoride belirlenen kısa listelerde "Wicked: For Good", "Sinners" ve "Frankenstein" öne çıktı.
Bu yıl Oscar tarihinde ilk kez "En İyi Oyuncu Seçimi" (Casting) ve "En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi" kategorileri de kısa listelere dahil edildi.
EN İYİ BELGESEL
-The Alabama Solution
-Apocalypse in the Tropics
-Coexistence, My Ass!
-Come See Me in the Good Light
-Cover-Up
-Cutting through Rocks
-Folktales
-Holding Liat
-Mr. Nobody against Putin
-Mistress Dispeller
-My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow
-The Perfect Neighbor
-Seeds
-2000 Meters to Andriivka
-Yanuni
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
-All the Empty Rooms
-All the Walls Came Down
-Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and -Death of Brent Renaud
-Bad Hostage
-Cashing Out
-Chasing Time
-Children No More: Were and Are Gone
-Classroom 4
-The Devil Is Busy
-Heartbeat
-Last Days on Lake Trinity
-On Healing Land, Birds Perch
-Perfectly a Strangeness
-Rovina’s Choice
-We Were the Scenery
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
-Arjantin/ Belen
-Brezilya/ The Secret Agent
-Fransa/ It Was Just an Accident
-Almanya/ Sound of Falling
-Hindistan/ Homebound
-Irak/ The President's Cake
-Japonya/ Kokuho
-Ürdün/ All That's Left of You
-Norveç/ Sentimental Value
-Filistin/ Palestine 36
-Güney Kore/ No Other Choice
-İspanya/ Sirat
-İsviçre/ Late Shift
-Tayvan/ Left-Handed Girl
-Tunus/ The Voice of Hind Rajab
EN İYİ OYUNCU SEÇİMİ (CASTING)
-Frankenstein
-Hamnet
-Marty Supreme
-One Battle after Another
-The Secret Agent
-Sentimental Value
-Sinners
-Sirat
-Weapons
-Wicked: For Good
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ
-Ballad of a Small Player
-Bugonia
-Die My Love
-F1
-Frankenstein
-Hamnet
-Marty Supreme
-Nouvelle Vague
-One Battle after Another
-Sentimental Value
-Sinners
-Sirat
-Song Sung Blue
-Sound of Falling
-Train Dreams
-Wicked: For Good
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ
-The Alto Knights
-Frankenstein
-Kokuho
-Marty Supreme
-Nuremberg
-One Battle after Another
-Sinners
-The Smashing Machine
-The Ugly Stepsister
-Wicked: For Good
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
-Avatar: Fire and Ash
-The Electric State
-F1
-Frankenstein
-Jurassic World Rebirth
-The Lost Bus
-Sinners
-Superman
-Tron: Ares
-Wicked: For Good
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON
-Autokar
-Butterfly
-Cardboard
-Eiru
-Forevergreen
-The Girl Who Cried Pearls
-Hurikan
-I Died in Irpin
-The Night Boots
-Playing God
-The Quinta’s Ghost
-Retirement Plan
-The Shyness of Trees
-Snow Bear
-The Three Sisters
EN İYİ CANLI AKSİYON KISA FİLM (LIVE ACTION)
-Ado
-Amarela
-Beyond Silence
-The Boy with White Skin
-Butcher’s Stain
-Butterfly on a Wheel
-Dad’s Not Home
-Extremist
-A Friend of Dorothy
-Jane Austen’s Period Drama
-Pantyhose
-The Pearl Comb
-Rock, Paper, Scissors
-The Singers
-Two People Exchanging Saliva
EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ
-Avatar: Fire and Ash
-Bugonia
-Captain America: Brave New World
-Diane Warren: Relentless
-F1
-Frankenstein
-Hamnet
-Hedda
-A House of Dynamite
-Jay Kelly
-Marty Supreme
-Nuremberg
-One Battle after Another
-Sinners
-Sirat
-Train Dreams
-Tron: Ares
-Truth and Treason
-Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out -Mystery
-Wicked: For Good
EN İYİ SES
-Avatar: Fire and Ash
-F1
-Frankenstein
-Mission: Impossible – The Final -Reckoning
-One Battle after Another
-Sinners
-Sirat
-Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Superman
-Wicked: For Good
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM ŞARKISI
"As Alive As You Need Me To Be" - Tron: Ares
"Dear Me" - Diane Warren: Relentless
"Dream As One" - Avatar: Fire and Ash
"Drive" - F1
"Dying To Live" - Billy Idol Should Be Dead
"The Girl In The Bubble" - Wicked: For Good
"Golden" - KPop Demon Hunters
"Highest 2 Lowest" - Highest 2 Lowest
"I Lied To You" - Sinners
"Last Time" (I Seen The Sun) - Sinners
"No Place Like Home" - Wicked: For Good
"Our Love" - The Ballad of Wallis Island
"Salt Then Sour Then Sweet" - Come See Me in the Good Light
"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" - Viva Verdi!
"Train Dreams" - Train Dreams