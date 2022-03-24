    • 2040 Türkiye Su Durumu Türkiye'nin Su Durumu
Spor yaparken dinlenebilecek şarkılar

Egzersiz esnasında sizi daha çok motive edecek, enerjinizin düşmesini engelleyecek unsur olarak müziğin gücünü yadsımamalısınız. Peki, temponuzun hep yüksek olmasını sağlamak için listenizde hangi şarkılar olmalı? İşte spor için müzik listesi önerisi...

Haberler 24.03.2022 - 07:16 | Son Güncelleme : 24.03.2022 - 07:56

Spor yaparken dinlenebilecek şarkılar - 1

  1. ‘Titanium (feat. Sia)’ - David Guetta
  2. ‘HandClap’ - Fitz ve the Tantrums
  3. ‘Work This Body’ - Walk the Moon
  4. ‘Black Widow’ - Iggy Azalea ve Rita Ora
  5. ‘Crazy in Love (feat. Jay-Z)’ - Beyonce

Spor yaparken dinlenebilecek şarkılar - 2

6. ‘Surrender’ - Cash Cash

7. ‘Euphoria’ - Loreen

8. ‘A-YO’ - Lady Gaga

9. ‘Ghost’ - Justin Bieber

10. ‘Golden’ - Harry Styles

Spor yaparken dinlenebilecek şarkılar - 3

11. ‘Shivers’ - Ed Sheeran

12. ‘Heartbeat Song’ - Kelly Clarkson

13. ‘Wonder’ - Shawn Mendes

14. ‘Higher Ground’ - Red Hot Chili Peppers

15. ‘Viva La Vida’ - Coldplay

Spor yaparken dinlenebilecek şarkılar - 4

16. ‘Beggin’ - Måneskin

17. ‘Shut Up and Dance’ - Walk the Moon

18. ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ - Leo Sayer

19. ‘Love Again - Imanbek Remix’ - Dua Lipa ve Imanbek

20. ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ - Galantis, David Guetta ve Little Mix

Spor yaparken dinlenebilecek şarkılar - 5

21. ‘By Your Side (feat. Tom Grennan)’ - Calvin Harris ve Tom Grennan

22. ‘Without You (feat. Usher)’ - David Guetta ve Usher

23. ‘I Am Here’ - Pink

24. ‘It's a Beautiful Day’ - Michael Bublé

25. ‘Hey Mamama’ - Tritonal

Spor yaparken dinlenebilecek şarkılar - 6

26. ‘Kill The Lights - Audien Remix’ - Alex Newell, Jess Glynne, DJ Cassidy, Nile Rodgers ve Audien

27. ‘Don’t Stop Me Now - Remastered’ - Queen

28. ‘Tonight Belongs to U!’ - Jeremih ve Flo Rida

29. ‘Tommie Sunshine's Megasix Smash-Up’ - Katy Perry ve Tommie Sunshine

30. ‘Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson)’ - Clean Bandit ve Zara Larsson

