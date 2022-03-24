Spor yaparken dinlenebilecek şarkılar

Haberler 24.03.2022 - 07:16 | Son Güncelleme : 24.03.2022 - 07:56
6. ‘Surrender’ - Cash Cash
7. ‘Euphoria’ - Loreen
8. ‘A-YO’ - Lady Gaga
9. ‘Ghost’ - Justin Bieber
10. ‘Golden’ - Harry Styles
11. ‘Shivers’ - Ed Sheeran
12. ‘Heartbeat Song’ - Kelly Clarkson
13. ‘Wonder’ - Shawn Mendes
14. ‘Higher Ground’ - Red Hot Chili Peppers
15. ‘Viva La Vida’ - Coldplay
16. ‘Beggin’ - Måneskin
17. ‘Shut Up and Dance’ - Walk the Moon
18. ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ - Leo Sayer
19. ‘Love Again - Imanbek Remix’ - Dua Lipa ve Imanbek
20. ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ - Galantis, David Guetta ve Little Mix
21. ‘By Your Side (feat. Tom Grennan)’ - Calvin Harris ve Tom Grennan
22. ‘Without You (feat. Usher)’ - David Guetta ve Usher
23. ‘I Am Here’ - Pink
24. ‘It's a Beautiful Day’ - Michael Bublé
25. ‘Hey Mamama’ - Tritonal
26. ‘Kill The Lights - Audien Remix’ - Alex Newell, Jess Glynne, DJ Cassidy, Nile Rodgers ve Audien
27. ‘Don’t Stop Me Now - Remastered’ - Queen
28. ‘Tonight Belongs to U!’ - Jeremih ve Flo Rida
29. ‘Tommie Sunshine's Megasix Smash-Up’ - Katy Perry ve Tommie Sunshine
30. ‘Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson)’ - Clean Bandit ve Zara Larsson