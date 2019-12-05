Ünlü karakterlerin genç versiyonları

Sinema ve televizyonun ünlü karakterlerinin aynı serideki ya da devam serisindeki gençlik hallerine dikkat ettiniz mi? IMDb aynı isimdeki/konudaki film ya da dizilerdeki karakterlerin genç versiyonlarını canlandıran isimleri derledi. İşte ünlü karakterlerin gençlik halleri ve onları canlandıran isimler

Faithe Herman / Watchmen (2019)

Regina King / Watchmen (2019)

David Mazouz /Gotham (2014)

Christian Bale / The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Sean Pertwee ve David Mazouz / Gotham (2014)

Christian Bale ve Michael Caine / The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Oreste Baldini / The Godfather: Part II (1974)

Robert De Niro / The Godfather: Part II (1974)



Marlon Brando / The Godfather (1972)

Arica Himmel / Mixed-ish (2019)

Tracee Ellis Ross / Black-ish (2014)

Iain Armitage / Young Sheldon (2017)

Jim Parsons / The Big Bang Theory (2007)

Matthew McConaughey ve Mackenzie Foy / Interstellar (2014)

Jessica Chastain / Interstellar (2014)

Mackenzie Hancsicsak / This Is Us (2016)

Chrissy Metz / This Is Us (2016)

Jude Law / Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Richard Harris / Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Emilia Clarke / Terminator Genisys (2015)

Linda Hamilton / Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Emily Blunt / The Young Victoria (2009)

Judi Dench / Victoria & Abdul (2017)

Michael Fassbender / X: First Class (2011)

Ian McKellen in X-Men (2000)

Genevieve O'Reilly / Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Caroline Blakiston / Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)

Edward Furlong / Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Nick Stahl / Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Christian Bale / Terminator Salvation (2009)

Jason Clarke / Terminator Genisys (2015)

Connie Nielsen ve Lilly Aspell / Wonder Woman (2017)

Gal Gadot / Wonder Woman (2017)

River Phoenix / Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Harrison Ford / Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Kate Winslet / Titanic (1997)

Gloria Stuart / Titanic (1997)

Hero Fiennes Tiffin / Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Martin Freeman / The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

Ian Holm / The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt / Looper (2012)

Bruce Willis / Looper (2012)

Cate Blanchett / Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Judi Dench / Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Camren Bicondova / Gotham (2014)

Michelle Pfeiffer / Batman Returns (1992)

Cooper Timberline / Man of Steel (2013)

Dylan Sprayberry / Man of Steel (2013)

Henry Cavill / Man of Steel (2013)

Romann Berrux / Outlander (2014)

César Domboy ve Lauren Lyle / Outlander (2014)

Katheryn Winnick, Travis Fimmel, Nathan O'Toole ve Ruby O'Leary / Sacrifice (2013)

Alexander Ludwig / Vikings (2013)

Rebecca De Mornay ve Elizabeth Cappuccino / Jessica Jones (2015)

Krysten Ritter / Jessica Jones (2015)

Rachel McAdams / The Notebook (2004)

Gena Rowlands / The Notebook (2004)

Ayush Mahesh Khedekar / Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Dev Patel / Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Freddie Highmore / Bates Motel (2013)

Anthony Perkins / Psycho (1960)

Alex R. Hibbert / Moonlight (2016)

Ashton Sanders ve Jharrel Jerome / Moonlight (2016)

Trevante Rhodes / Moonlight (2016)

Shia LaBeouf / A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (2006)

Robert Downey Jr. / A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (2006)

Josh Brolin / Men in Black 3 (2012)

Tommy Lee Jones / Men in Black 3 (2012)

Milo Ventimiglia ve Lonnie Chavis / This Is Us (2016)

Sterling K. Brown / This Is Us (2016)

David Mazouz ve Camren Bicondova / Gotham (2014)

Christian Bale ve Anne Hathaway / The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Jennifer Lawrence / The Burning Plain (2008)

Charlize Theron / The Burning Plain (2008)

Gaspard Ulliel / Hannibal Rising (2007)

Mads Mikkelsen / Hannibal (2013)

Anthony Hopkins / Hannibal (2001)

Ryan Gosling / Young Hercules (1998)

Kevin Sorbo / Hercules: The Legendary Journeys (1995)

Ryan Gosling ve Rachel McAdams / The Notebook (2004)

James Garner / The Notebook (2004)

Zac Efron / 17 Again (2009)

Matthew Perry / 17 Again (2009)

AnnaSophia Robb / The Carrie Diaries (2013)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Sex and the City (1998)

James McAvoy / X: First Class (2011)

Patrick Stewart / X-Men (2000)

Milo Ventimiglia, Lonnie Chavis ve Parker Bates / This Is Us (2016)

Justin Hartley / This Is Us (2016)

Lucas Till / MacGyver (2016)

Richard Dean Anderson / MacGyver (1985)

Clive Standen / Taken (2017)

Liam Neeson / Taken 2 (2012)

Donald Glover / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Billy Dee Williams / Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Zachary Quinto / Star Trek (2009)

Ethan Peck / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)

Leonard Nimoy / Star Trek (2009)

Alden Ehrenreich / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Harrison Ford / Star Wars (1977)

Jake Lloyd / Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

Hayden Christensen / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

David Prowse / Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Ewan McGregor / Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

Alec Guinness /Star Wars (1977)

Joel Edgerton ve Bonnie Piesse / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Phil Brown ve Shelagh Fraser / Star Wars (1977)

Daniel Logan /  Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Dickey Beer ve Jeremy Bulloch / Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)

