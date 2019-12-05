Ünlü karakterlerin genç versiyonları

Faithe Herman / Watchmen (2019)
Regina King / Watchmen (2019)
David Mazouz /Gotham (2014)
Christian Bale / The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Sean Pertwee ve David Mazouz / Gotham (2014)
Christian Bale ve Michael Caine / The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Oreste Baldini / The Godfather: Part II (1974)
Robert De Niro / The Godfather: Part II (1974)
Marlon Brando / The Godfather (1972)
Arica Himmel / Mixed-ish (2019)
Tracee Ellis Ross / Black-ish (2014)
Iain Armitage / Young Sheldon (2017)
Jim Parsons / The Big Bang Theory (2007)
Matthew McConaughey ve Mackenzie Foy / Interstellar (2014)
Jessica Chastain / Interstellar (2014)
Mackenzie Hancsicsak / This Is Us (2016)
Chrissy Metz / This Is Us (2016)
Jude Law / Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)
Richard Harris / Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
Emilia Clarke / Terminator Genisys (2015)
Linda Hamilton / Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
Emily Blunt / The Young Victoria (2009)
Judi Dench / Victoria & Abdul (2017)
Michael Fassbender / X: First Class (2011)
Ian McKellen in X-Men (2000)
Genevieve O'Reilly / Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)
Caroline Blakiston / Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)
Edward Furlong / Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
Nick Stahl / Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
Christian Bale / Terminator Salvation (2009)
Jason Clarke / Terminator Genisys (2015)
Connie Nielsen ve Lilly Aspell / Wonder Woman (2017)
Gal Gadot / Wonder Woman (2017)
River Phoenix / Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Harrison Ford / Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Kate Winslet / Titanic (1997)
Gloria Stuart / Titanic (1997)
Hero Fiennes Tiffin / Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
Martin Freeman / The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)
Ian Holm / The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
Joseph Gordon-Levitt / Looper (2012)
Bruce Willis / Looper (2012)
Cate Blanchett / Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
Judi Dench / Shakespeare in Love (1998)
Camren Bicondova / Gotham (2014)
Michelle Pfeiffer / Batman Returns (1992)
Cooper Timberline / Man of Steel (2013)
Dylan Sprayberry / Man of Steel (2013)
Henry Cavill / Man of Steel (2013)
Romann Berrux / Outlander (2014)
César Domboy ve Lauren Lyle / Outlander (2014)
Katheryn Winnick, Travis Fimmel, Nathan O'Toole ve Ruby O'Leary / Sacrifice (2013)
Alexander Ludwig / Vikings (2013)
Rebecca De Mornay ve Elizabeth Cappuccino / Jessica Jones (2015)
Krysten Ritter / Jessica Jones (2015)
Rachel McAdams / The Notebook (2004)
Gena Rowlands / The Notebook (2004)
Ayush Mahesh Khedekar / Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Dev Patel / Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Freddie Highmore / Bates Motel (2013)
Anthony Perkins / Psycho (1960)
Alex R. Hibbert / Moonlight (2016)
Ashton Sanders ve Jharrel Jerome / Moonlight (2016)
Trevante Rhodes / Moonlight (2016)
Shia LaBeouf / A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (2006)
Robert Downey Jr. / A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (2006)
Josh Brolin / Men in Black 3 (2012)
Tommy Lee Jones / Men in Black 3 (2012)
Milo Ventimiglia ve Lonnie Chavis / This Is Us (2016)
Sterling K. Brown / This Is Us (2016)
David Mazouz ve Camren Bicondova / Gotham (2014)
Christian Bale ve Anne Hathaway / The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Jennifer Lawrence / The Burning Plain (2008)
Charlize Theron / The Burning Plain (2008)
Gaspard Ulliel / Hannibal Rising (2007)
Mads Mikkelsen / Hannibal (2013)
Anthony Hopkins / Hannibal (2001)
Ryan Gosling / Young Hercules (1998)
Kevin Sorbo / Hercules: The Legendary Journeys (1995)
Ryan Gosling ve Rachel McAdams / The Notebook (2004)
James Garner / The Notebook (2004)
Zac Efron / 17 Again (2009)
Matthew Perry / 17 Again (2009)
AnnaSophia Robb / The Carrie Diaries (2013)
Sarah Jessica Parker / Sex and the City (1998)
James McAvoy / X: First Class (2011)
Patrick Stewart / X-Men (2000)
Milo Ventimiglia, Lonnie Chavis ve Parker Bates / This Is Us (2016)
Justin Hartley / This Is Us (2016)
Lucas Till / MacGyver (2016)
Richard Dean Anderson / MacGyver (1985)
Clive Standen / Taken (2017)
Liam Neeson / Taken 2 (2012)
Donald Glover / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
Billy Dee Williams / Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Zachary Quinto / Star Trek (2009)
Ethan Peck / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
Leonard Nimoy / Star Trek (2009)
Alden Ehrenreich / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
Harrison Ford / Star Wars (1977)
Jake Lloyd / Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
Hayden Christensen / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)
David Prowse / Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Ewan McGregor / Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
Alec Guinness /Star Wars (1977)
Joel Edgerton ve Bonnie Piesse / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)
Phil Brown ve Shelagh Fraser / Star Wars (1977)
Daniel Logan / Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)
Dickey Beer ve Jeremy Bulloch / Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)