Ünlülerin sokak stili (31 Temmuz 2019)
Hangi ünlü ne giydi? İşte Bella Hadid'den Katy Perry'ye, Ciara'dan Sophie Turner'a ünlülerin marka marka sokak stili...
1
Bella Hadid
Üst ve şort: Staple & Hue
Ceket: Diesel
Bavul: Louis Vuitton
Çanta: Dior
Küpe: Svelte MetalsGüneş gözlüğü: DMY by DMY
2
Ciara
Elbise: Off-White 2019 Sonbahar
3
Sophie Turner
Elbise: Hvn Green Daisy Lily İpek Elbise
4
Katy Perry
Tulum: Faithfull the Brand
Şapka: Hat Attack Rachel
Ayakkabı: Adidas Originals
Çanta: Hermes
Bilezik: Kyoto Tango
5
Justin Bieber
Tişört: Drew House
Ayakkabı: Nike
6
Beyonce
Elbise: Walter Collection
Ayakkabı: Jimmy ChooMücevher: Messika Angel