Ünlülerin sokak stili (31 Temmuz 2019)

Hangi ünlü ne giydi? İşte Bella Hadid'den Katy Perry'ye, Ciara'dan Sophie Turner'a ünlülerin marka marka sokak stili...

    Bella Hadid

    Üst ve şort: Staple & Hue 

    Ceket: Diesel 

    Bavul: Louis Vuitton 

    Çanta: Dior 

    Küpe: Svelte Metals 

    Güneş gözlüğü: DMY by DMY
    Ciara

    Elbise: Off-White 2019 Sonbahar

    Sophie Turner

    Elbise: Hvn Green Daisy Lily İpek Elbise

    Katy Perry

    Tulum: Faithfull the Brand 

    Şapka: Hat Attack Rachel 

    Ayakkabı: Adidas Originals 

    Çanta: Hermes 

    Bilezik: Kyoto Tango 

    Justin Bieber

    Tişört: Drew House

    Ayakkabı: Nike 

    Beyonce

    Elbise: Walter Collection

    Ayakkabı: Jimmy Choo 

    Mücevher: Messika Angel
