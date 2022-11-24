38. Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri (Independent Spirit Awards) için adaylar açıklandı

Bağımsız film yapımcıları tarafından çekilen filmlere 1986'dan beri verilen Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri (Independent Spirit Awards), bu yıl 38'inci kez sahiplerini bulacak. 2022 Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri adayları açıklandı. En çok adaylık elde eden filmlerde, 8 adaylıkla 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' başı çekerken, onu 7 adaylıkla 'Tár' ve 5 adaylıkla 'Aftersun' izledi.
İşte 38.Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri'nin tüm adayları:
EN İYİ FİLM
Bones and All
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Our Father, the Devil
Tár
Women Talking
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Todd Field | Tár
Kogonada | After Yang
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert | Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sarah Polley | Women Talking
Halina Reijn | Bodies Bodies Bodies
EN İYİ BAŞROL PERFORMANSI
Cate Blanchett | Tár
Dale Dickey | A Love Song
Mia Goth | Pearl
Regina Hall | Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Paul Mescal | Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza | Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope | The Inspection
Taylor Russell | Bones and All
Andrea Riseborough | To Leslie
Michelle Yeoh | Everything Everywhere All At Once
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ROL PERFORMANSI
Jamie Lee Curtis | Everything Everywhere All At Once
Brian Tyree Henry | Causeway
Nina Hoss | Tár
Brian d’Arcy James | The Cathedral
Ke Hey Quan | Everything Everywhere All At Once
Trevante Rhodes | Bruiser
Theo Rossi | Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance | Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker | Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union | The Inspection
EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN OYUNCU
Frankie Corio | Aftersun
Gracija Filipović | Murina
Stephanie Hsu | Everything Everywhere All At Once
Lily McInerny | Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri | Funny Pages
EN İYİ SENARYO
After Yang | Kogonada
Catherine Called Birdy | Lena Dunham
Everything Everywhere All At Once | Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Tár | Todd Field
Women Talking | Sarah Polley
EN İYİ İLK FİLM
Aftersun | Charlotte Wells
Emily the Criminal | John Patton Ford
The Inspection | Elegance Bratton
Murina | Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Palm Trees and Power Lines | Jamie Dack
EN İYİ İLK SENARYO
Bodies Bodies Bodies | Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian
Emily the Criminal | John Patton Ford
Emergency | KD Dávila
Fire Island | Joel Kim Booster
Palm Trees and Power Lines | Audrey Findlay, Jamie Dack
EN İYİ KURGU
Aftersun | Blair McClendon
The Cathedral | Ricky D’Ambrose
Everything Everywhere All At Once | Paul Rogers
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On | Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley
Tár | Monika Willi
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ
Aftersun | Gregory Oke
Murina | Hélène Louvart
Neptune Frost | Anisia Uzeyman
Pearl | Eliot Rockett
Tár | Florian Hoffmeister
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Corsage
Joyland
Leonor Will Never Die
Return to Seoul
Saint Omer