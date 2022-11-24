38. Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri (Independent Spirit Awards) için adaylar açıklandı

Bağımsız film yapımcıları tarafından çekilen filmlere 1986'dan beri verilen Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri (Independent Spirit Awards), bu yıl 38'inci kez sahiplerini bulacak. 2022 Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri adayları açıklandı. En çok adaylık elde eden filmlerde, 8 adaylıkla 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' başı çekerken, onu 7 adaylıkla 'Tár' ve 5 adaylıkla 'Aftersun' izledi.

İşte 38.Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri'nin tüm adayları:



EN İYİ FİLM



Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Our Father, the Devil

Tár

Women Talking



EN İYİ YÖNETMEN



Todd Field | Tár

Kogonada | After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert | Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley | Women Talking

Halina Reijn | Bodies Bodies Bodies

Cate Blanchett, Tár filmindeki performansıyla aday gösterildi

EN İYİ BAŞROL PERFORMANSI



Cate Blanchett | Tár

Dale Dickey | A Love Song

Mia Goth | Pearl

Regina Hall | Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal | Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza | Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope | The Inspection

Taylor Russell | Bones and All

Andrea Riseborough | To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh | Everything Everywhere All At Once



EN İYİ YARDIMCI ROL PERFORMANSI



Jamie Lee Curtis | Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brian Tyree Henry | Causeway

Nina Hoss | Tár

Brian d’Arcy James | The Cathedral

Ke Hey Quan | Everything Everywhere All At Once

Trevante Rhodes | Bruiser

Theo Rossi | Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance | Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker | Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union | The Inspection



EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN OYUNCU



Frankie Corio | Aftersun

Gracija Filipović | Murina

Stephanie Hsu | Everything Everywhere All At Once

Lily McInerny | Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri | Funny Pages



EN İYİ SENARYO

After Yang | Kogonada

Catherine Called Birdy | Lena Dunham

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Tár | Todd Field

Women Talking | Sarah Polley



Aftersun'ın çocuk yıldızı Frankie Corio, En İyi Çıkış Yapan Oyuncular arasında öne çıkıyor

EN İYİ İLK FİLM



Aftersun | Charlotte Wells

Emily the Criminal | John Patton Ford

The Inspection | Elegance Bratton

Murina | Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Palm Trees and Power Lines | Jamie Dack



EN İYİ İLK SENARYO



Bodies Bodies Bodies | Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian

Emily the Criminal | John Patton Ford

Emergency | KD Dávila

Fire Island | Joel Kim Booster

Palm Trees and Power Lines | Audrey Findlay, Jamie Dack



EN İYİ KURGU



Aftersun | Blair McClendon

The Cathedral | Ricky D’Ambrose

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Paul Rogers

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On | Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley

Tár | Monika Willi



EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ



Aftersun | Gregory Oke

Murina | Hélène Louvart

Neptune Frost | Anisia Uzeyman

Pearl | Eliot Rockett

Tár | Florian Hoffmeister



EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM



Corsage

Joyland

Leonor Will Never Die

Return to Seoul

Saint Omer