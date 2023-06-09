Bill Gates'ten yaz için kitap, müzik ve dizi önerileri

Dünyanın en zengin insanlarından olan Microsoft'un kurucusu Bill Gates, yaz önerilerini paylaştı. İşte Gates'in kitap, müzik ve dizi önerileri...

Teknoloji milyarderi , her sene olduğu gibi bu yaz da favorilerini paylaştı. Genelde önerisi paylaşan Gates, bu yıl dizi ve şarkı önerilerini de yayınladı.

Gates'ın kitap önerileri arasında "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" ve "Born in Blackness" yer alıyor. Gabrielle Zevin imzalı "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" video şirketi kuran iki arkadaşın hikayesini konu alıyor. Howard French imzalı "Born in Blackness" ise Afrika tarihini konu alıyor.

Bill Gates'ten yaz için kitap, müzik ve dizi önerileri - 1 Borgen

Yaz listesinde "Borgen" dizisini öneren Gates, dizinin dört sezonunu izlediğini belirtti. İş insanı "Borgen her şeyden önce çok eğlenceli bir dizi. İzlerken çok şey öğrendim" ifadelerini kullandı.

MÜZİK LİSTESİ

Gates'in müzik listesinde ise Adele'den Ed Sheeran'a pek çok şarkıcı yer alıyor. İşte Gates'in 34 şarkılık listesi:

"Holiday" - Vampire Weekend

"Feels This Good" - Jon Mero, LÒNIS

 "Feeling Good" - Nina Simone

"On The Sunny Side Of The Street" - Billie Holiday

"Shoo-Be-Doo-Be-Doo-Da-Day" - Stevie Wonder

"The Wind Cries Mary" - Jimi Hendrix

"Lean on Me" - Bill Withers

"It's a New Day" - Skull Snaps

9. "This Love" - Maroon 5

10. "Lady" - Tune-Yards, Angelique Kidjo, ?uestlove, Akua Naru

11. "Bailando (English Version)" - Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul, Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona

12. "Don't Fade" - Vance Joy

13. "One" - U2

14. "Eraser" - Ed Sheeran

15. "Total Eclipse of the Heart" - Bonnie Tyler

16. "No One" - Alicia Keys

17. "Hercules" - Sara Bareilles

18. "One Fine Day (Remastered)" - Natalie Merchant

19. "Don't Rain On My Parade" - Barabara Streisand

20. "Set Fire to the Rain" - Adele

21. "Hey Jude (Remastered 2015") - The Beatles

22. "Daydream Believer" - The Monkees

23. "Oogum Boogum Song" - Brenton Wood

24. "A Whiter Shade of Pale (Original Single Version)" - Procol Harum

25. "The Windmills of Your Mind" - Dusty Springfield

26. "It's Only A Paper Moon" - Ella Fitzgerald

27. "Get Out Of My Life Woman" - Joe Williams

28. "Orange Colored Sky" - Nat King Cole

29. "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" - Willie Nelson

30. "Unchained Melody" - The Righteous Brothers

31. "Redemption Song" - Bob Marley & The Wailers

32. "Weather Bird" - Louis Armstrong, Earl Hines

33. "St. Louis Rag" - Max Morath

34. "The Impossible Dream (The Quest) (Man of La Mancha/1965 Original Broadway Cast/Remastered 2000)" - Joseph Darion, Mitch Leigh, Richard Kiley

