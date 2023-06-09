Bill Gates'ten yaz için kitap, müzik ve dizi önerileri

Yaz listesinde "Borgen" dizisini öneren Gates, dizinin dört sezonunu izlediğini belirtti. İş insanı "Borgen her şeyden önce çok eğlenceli bir dizi. İzlerken çok şey öğrendim" ifadelerini kullandı.



MÜZİK LİSTESİ

Gates'in müzik listesinde ise Adele'den Ed Sheeran'a pek çok şarkıcı yer alıyor. İşte Gates'in 34 şarkılık listesi:



"Holiday" - Vampire Weekend



"Feels This Good" - Jon Mero, LÒNIS



"Feeling Good" - Nina Simone



"On The Sunny Side Of The Street" - Billie Holiday



"Shoo-Be-Doo-Be-Doo-Da-Day" - Stevie Wonder



"The Wind Cries Mary" - Jimi Hendrix



"Lean on Me" - Bill Withers



"It's a New Day" - Skull Snaps



9. "This Love" - Maroon 5



10. "Lady" - Tune-Yards, Angelique Kidjo, ?uestlove, Akua Naru



11. "Bailando (English Version)" - Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul, Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona



12. "Don't Fade" - Vance Joy



13. "One" - U2



14. "Eraser" - Ed Sheeran



15. "Total Eclipse of the Heart" - Bonnie Tyler



16. "No One" - Alicia Keys



17. "Hercules" - Sara Bareilles



18. "One Fine Day (Remastered)" - Natalie Merchant



19. "Don't Rain On My Parade" - Barabara Streisand



20. "Set Fire to the Rain" - Adele



21. "Hey Jude (Remastered 2015") - The Beatles



22. "Daydream Believer" - The Monkees



23. "Oogum Boogum Song" - Brenton Wood



24. "A Whiter Shade of Pale (Original Single Version)" - Procol Harum



25. "The Windmills of Your Mind" - Dusty Springfield



26. "It's Only A Paper Moon" - Ella Fitzgerald



27. "Get Out Of My Life Woman" - Joe Williams



28. "Orange Colored Sky" - Nat King Cole



29. "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" - Willie Nelson



30. "Unchained Melody" - The Righteous Brothers



31. "Redemption Song" - Bob Marley & The Wailers



32. "Weather Bird" - Louis Armstrong, Earl Hines



33. "St. Louis Rag" - Max Morath



34. "The Impossible Dream (The Quest) (Man of La Mancha/1965 Original Broadway Cast/Remastered 2000)" - Joseph Darion, Mitch Leigh, Richard Kiley

