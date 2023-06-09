Bill Gates'ten yaz için kitap, müzik ve dizi önerileri

Teknoloji milyarderi Bill Gates, her sene olduğu gibi bu yaz da favorilerini paylaştı. Genelde kitap önerisi paylaşan Gates, bu yıl dizi ve şarkı önerilerini de yayınladı.
Gates'ın kitap önerileri arasında "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" ve "Born in Blackness" yer alıyor. Gabrielle Zevin imzalı "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" video şirketi kuran iki arkadaşın hikayesini konu alıyor. Howard French imzalı "Born in Blackness" ise Afrika tarihini konu alıyor.
Yaz listesinde "Borgen" dizisini öneren Gates, dizinin dört sezonunu izlediğini belirtti. İş insanı "Borgen her şeyden önce çok eğlenceli bir dizi. İzlerken çok şey öğrendim" ifadelerini kullandı.
MÜZİK LİSTESİ
Gates'in müzik listesinde ise Adele'den Ed Sheeran'a pek çok şarkıcı yer alıyor. İşte Gates'in 34 şarkılık listesi:
"Holiday" - Vampire Weekend
"Feels This Good" - Jon Mero, LÒNIS
"Feeling Good" - Nina Simone
"On The Sunny Side Of The Street" - Billie Holiday
"Shoo-Be-Doo-Be-Doo-Da-Day" - Stevie Wonder
"The Wind Cries Mary" - Jimi Hendrix
"Lean on Me" - Bill Withers
"It's a New Day" - Skull Snaps
9. "This Love" - Maroon 5
10. "Lady" - Tune-Yards, Angelique Kidjo, ?uestlove, Akua Naru
11. "Bailando (English Version)" - Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul, Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona
12. "Don't Fade" - Vance Joy
13. "One" - U2
14. "Eraser" - Ed Sheeran
15. "Total Eclipse of the Heart" - Bonnie Tyler
16. "No One" - Alicia Keys
17. "Hercules" - Sara Bareilles
18. "One Fine Day (Remastered)" - Natalie Merchant
19. "Don't Rain On My Parade" - Barabara Streisand
20. "Set Fire to the Rain" - Adele
21. "Hey Jude (Remastered 2015") - The Beatles
22. "Daydream Believer" - The Monkees
23. "Oogum Boogum Song" - Brenton Wood
24. "A Whiter Shade of Pale (Original Single Version)" - Procol Harum
25. "The Windmills of Your Mind" - Dusty Springfield
26. "It's Only A Paper Moon" - Ella Fitzgerald
27. "Get Out Of My Life Woman" - Joe Williams
28. "Orange Colored Sky" - Nat King Cole
29. "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" - Willie Nelson
30. "Unchained Melody" - The Righteous Brothers
31. "Redemption Song" - Bob Marley & The Wailers
32. "Weather Bird" - Louis Armstrong, Earl Hines
33. "St. Louis Rag" - Max Morath
34. "The Impossible Dream (The Quest) (Man of La Mancha/1965 Original Broadway Cast/Remastered 2000)" - Joseph Darion, Mitch Leigh, Richard Kiley
