Yılın oyunu ödülü adayları açıklandı
Oyun sektörünün en prestijli organizasyonlarından BAFTA Oyun Ödülleri, 8 Nisan 2025’te düzenlenecek törenle yılın en büyük başarı gösteren oyunlarını taçlandıracak. 17 farklı kategoride verilecek ödüllerin en merak edileni olan Yılın Oyunu için altı yapım aday gösterildi. Team Asobi tarafından geliştirilen ve senenin hitleri arasına giren Astro Bot, Yılın Oyunu dahil 8 farklı kategoride aday gösterildi.
İşte tüm kategoriler ve adaylar:
YILIN OYUNU
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Helldivers 2
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Thank Goodness You’re Here!
ANİMASYON
Astro Bot
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
LEGO Horizon Advantures
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
SANATSAL BAŞARI
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Harold Halibut
Neva
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Still Wakes the Deep
SES BAŞARISI
Animal Well
Astro Bot
Helldivers 2
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Star Wars Outlaws
Still Wakes the Deep
EN İYİ İNGİLİZ OYUNU
A Highland Song
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Paper Trail
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Still Wakes the Deep
Thank Goodness You’re Here!
ÇIKIŞ (Debut) OYUNU
Animal Well
Balatro
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Thank Goodness You’re Here!
GELİŞEN OYUN
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XIV Online
No Man’s Sky
Sea of Thieves
Vampire Survivors
World of Warcraft
EN İYİ AİLE OYUNU
Astro Bot
Cat Quest III
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Little Kitty, Big City
The Plucky Squire
Super Mario Party Jamboree
EĞLENCENİN ÖTESİNDE OYUN
Botany Manor
Kind Words 2
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Tetris Forever
Vampire Therapist
OYUN TASARIMI
Animal Well
Astro Bot
Balatro
Helldivers 2
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Tactical Breach Wizards
MULTİPLAYER
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Super Mario Party Jamboree
TEKKEN 8
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
MÜZİK
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Helldivers 2
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Star Wars Outlaws
HİKAYE ANLATIMI
Black Myth: Wukong
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Still Wakes the Deep
YENİ FİKRİ MÜLKİYET
Animal Well
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Still Wakes the Deep
Thank Goodness You’re Here!
EN İYİ BAŞROL
Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep
Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws
Isabella Inchbald - INDIKA
Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Y’lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
EN İYİ YARDIMCI OYUNCU
Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Aldis Amah Hamilton - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep
Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You’re Here
Michael Aboubakar - Still Wakes the Deep
TEKNİK BAŞARI
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Tiny Glade
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
