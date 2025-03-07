Yılın oyunu ödülü adayları açıklandı

Oyun sektörünün en prestijli organizasyonlarından BAFTA Oyun Ödülleri, 8 Nisan 2025’te düzenlenecek törenle yılın en büyük başarı gösteren oyunlarını taçlandıracak. 17 farklı kategoride verilecek ödüllerin en merak edileni olan Yılın Oyunu için altı yapım aday gösterildi. Team Asobi tarafından geliştirilen ve senenin hitleri arasına giren Astro Bot, Yılın Oyunu dahil 8 farklı kategoride aday gösterildi.

Yılın oyunu ödülü adayları açıklandı

İşte tüm kategoriler ve adaylar:

YILIN OYUNU

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

ANİMASYON

Astro Bot

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

LEGO Horizon Advantures

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

SANATSAL BAŞARI

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Harold Halibut

Neva

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

SES BAŞARISI

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Still Wakes the Deep

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ OYUNU

A Highland Song

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Paper Trail

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

ÇIKIŞ (Debut) OYUNU

Animal Well

Balatro

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

GELİŞEN

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV Online

No Man’s Sky

Sea of Thieves

Vampire Survivors

World of Warcraft

EN İYİ AİLE OYUNU

Astro Bot

Cat Quest III

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

EĞLENCENİN ÖTESİNDE OYUN

Botany Manor

Kind Words 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Tetris Forever

Vampire Therapist

OYUN TASARIMI

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Tactical Breach Wizards

MULTİPLAYER

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Super Mario Party Jamboree

TEKKEN 8

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

MÜZİK

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

HİKAYE ANLATIMI

Black Myth: Wukong

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

YENİ FİKRİ MÜLKİYET

Animal Well

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

EN İYİ BAŞROL

Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep

Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws

Isabella Inchbald - INDIKA

Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Y’lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EN İYİ YARDIMCI OYUNCU

Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Aldis Amah Hamilton - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep

Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You’re Here

Michael Aboubakar - Still Wakes the Deep

TEKNİK BAŞARI

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tiny Glade

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER

Sayfa Yükleniyor...