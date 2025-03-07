Yılın oyunu ödülü adayları açıklandı

İşte tüm kategoriler ve adaylar:



YILIN OYUNU



Astro Bot



Balatro



Black Myth: Wukong



Helldivers 2



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom



Thank Goodness You’re Here!



ANİMASYON



Astro Bot



Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6



LEGO Horizon Advantures



Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Thank Goodness You’re Here!



Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2



SANATSAL BAŞARI



Astro Bot



Black Myth: Wukong



Harold Halibut



Neva



Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Still Wakes the Deep



SES BAŞARISI



Animal Well



Astro Bot



Helldivers 2



Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Star Wars Outlaws



Still Wakes the Deep



EN İYİ İNGİLİZ OYUNU



A Highland Song



LEGO Horizon Adventures



Paper Trail



Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Still Wakes the Deep



Thank Goodness You’re Here!



ÇIKIŞ (Debut) OYUNU



Animal Well



Balatro



Pacific Drive



The Plucky Squire



Tales of Kenzera: ZAU



Thank Goodness You’re Here!



GELİŞEN OYUN



Diablo IV



Final Fantasy XIV Online



No Man’s Sky



Sea of Thieves



Vampire Survivors



World of Warcraft



EN İYİ AİLE OYUNU



Astro Bot



Cat Quest III



LEGO Horizon Adventures



Little Kitty, Big City



The Plucky Squire



Super Mario Party Jamboree



EĞLENCENİN ÖTESİNDE OYUN



Botany Manor



Kind Words 2



Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Tales of Kenzera: ZAU



Tetris Forever



Vampire Therapist



OYUN TASARIMI



Animal Well



Astro Bot



Balatro



Helldivers 2



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom



Tactical Breach Wizards



MULTİPLAYER



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Helldivers 2



LEGO Horizon Adventures



Super Mario Party Jamboree



TEKKEN 8



Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2



MÜZİK



Astro Bot



Black Myth: Wukong



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Helldivers 2



Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Star Wars Outlaws



HİKAYE ANLATIMI



Black Myth: Wukong



Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Metaphor: ReFantazio



Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Still Wakes the Deep



YENİ FİKRİ MÜLKİYET



Animal Well



Balatro



Black Myth: Wukong



Metaphor: ReFantazio



Still Wakes the Deep



Thank Goodness You’re Here!



EN İYİ BAŞROL



Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep



Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws



Isabella Inchbald - INDIKA



Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2



Melina Juergens - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Y’lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



EN İYİ YARDIMCI OYUNCU



Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Aldis Amah Hamilton - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You’re Here!



Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep



Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You’re Here



Michael Aboubakar - Still Wakes the Deep



TEKNİK BAŞARI



Astro Bot



Black Myth: Wukong



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Tiny Glade



Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2