BEYKOZ 3. AİLE MAHKEMESİ HAKİMLİĞİ

In the divorce case filed by the Plaintiff Emir Bahadır against the Defendant Anna Usvak;

Service could not be made to the address specified in the petition of claim by our Court. Since the defendant's address could not be determined in Turkey and service could not be made to any of the addresses in the file, it has been decided to serve the social investigation report (ADM report) and the date and time of the hearing by means of public announcement.

It is hereby notified by public announcement that "You are warned and notified that you may submit statements in response to the social investigation report," and that you must be personally present at the hearing on 01/06/2026 at 09:40.

Service shall be deemed to have been made 7 days after the date of this public announcement.

REPUBLIC OF TURKIYE BEYKOZ DIRECTORATE OF JUDICIAL SUPPORT AND VICTIM SERVICES

SOCIAL INVESTIGATION REPORT

ADM FILE NO : 2026/166

PREPARED BY : Judicial Support Officer

Nazan TANRIVER / 285334

DATE OF REPORT : 13/05/2026

IDENTITY OF THE PERSON(S) FOR WHOM THE REPORT WAS PREPARED:

PLAINTIFF : EMİR BAHADIR [56542460024], Date of birth: 15/08/1991

DEFENDANT : ANNA USVAK

TYPE OF CASE : Custody (Modification of Custody – TCC Art. 324)

APPOINTING COURT : Beykoz 3rd Family Court

APPOINTING COURT CASE FILE NO : 2025/665 Civil Case File

PLAINTIFF – EMİR BAHADIR

The plaintiff, Emir Bahadır, stated that he was born in 1991, that he graduated from New York University in Business and Technology Engineering and subsequently completed a master's degree in finance, that he is engaged in family businesses (in the fields of real estate, construction, finance, and energy), that his monthly income is approximately 200,000 US dollars, that he frequently travels abroad due to his work, that his daughter Mira is currently with her paternal grandmother and grandfather in the South of France, that she has three nannies with her, that through this arrangement his daughter is learning different languages, and that he, his mother, and his father take care to speak Turkish in Mira's presence to help her learn Turkish better.

The plaintiff, Emir Bahadır, stated that when he travels for business, he does not leave his daughter alone only with a nanny, but that his mother or father is definitely with Mira; that they reside on Cevdetpaşa Caddesi in the Bebek neighborhood of Istanbul, that the house is a 6+1 layout, 1,300 square meters, two stories, and has a garden; that the house also has an elevator system; that they travel back and forth to their summer house in Bodrum, which also has a garden; that his daughter has two separate rooms in the house; that when he has a work-related meeting, he leaves in the morning and returns in the evening for his daughter; and that besides his daughter's nannies, there are also other employees (such as a cook and a cleaner) who perform other tasks.

The plaintiff, Emir Bahadır, stated that he met the defendant Anna in the United States, that he had a 3.5-year relationship with the defendant, that the defendant became pregnant, that the child was not unwanted, that they came to Istanbul after the birth, that the defendant stayed in Istanbul for about a month and then suddenly disappeared without any explanation, that he tried to reach the defendant for a long time but could not, that they were in great shock but that he had to be there for his daughter, that he thought it might be postpartum depression because he could not find any other explanation, that the defendant breastfed Mira only twice at the hospital, that when the doctor said the defendant's milk was bad and that Mira should not drink it, he transported milk from a milk bank so that his daughter would not be fed with formula, and that he would do anything in this life for his daughter.

The plaintiff stated that he is always by his daughter's side, and that although his family and nannies are with her, he dotes on her and tries not to let her feel the absence of a mother; that Mira's paternal grandmother has become like a mother to her; that he himself is with his daughter at all times except for work; that they go to the pool together, go to playgrounds, eat together, go sledding; that his friends have children and they all have activity hours together and play games, thus Mira's social skills are also developing; that his daughter currently understands Turkish (numbers, colors); that they also have dogs and his daughter loves them very much; that he tries to instill a love of animals in Mira; that they listen to classical music to develop her musical ear; that they have traveled to Vienna; that he has created a separate playlist for Mira; and that they have book reading hours with his daughter.

The plaintiff, Emir Bahadır, stated that he wants custody of his daughter Mira; that the defendant has not seen Mira for two years and has not made such a request; that he and his lawyers have tried many times to reach the defendant, even trying to reach her in the United States; that no one fully understands what happened, but it is clearly apparent from the outside that there is something wrong with the defendant; that he wants custody of his daughter because they are beginning to experience problems officially; that his daughter is approaching kindergarten age; that he wants to enroll his daughter in Enka Schools, but this issue has become an obstacle; that if custody is granted to him, nothing in his daughter's life will change; that if he has a plan to have her educated abroad in the future, he can also move abroad (Monaco) and has already registered there; that about 1.5 years have passed; that his daughter currently has an established routine everywhere; that she knows everyone around her; that a nanny always sleeps in her room; that there is always a nanny camera in the house; that one of his daughter's nannies is English, another is French; that he also has two Filipino nannies who know Turkish and English; that Teacher Tuğçe comes 2-3 days a week and organizes Turkish games and activities; that his friends' children also come to the activities and they have play dates together.

The plaintiff, Emir Bahadır, stated that he does not use cigarettes or alcohol; that he has smoked in social settings in the past, but has not smoked at all since his daughter was born; that he does not like taking risks and must be careful about everything for his daughter; that they generally spend time as a family; that they stay at their mountain house for 2 months in the winter; that his mother, father, and older brother also come and they eat together; that they also spend time as a family in France; that his daughter is growing up in a very warm, large family environment; that in fact, they began to truly live life after his daughter Mira was born, and that the only valuable thing in this life is Mira.

The plaintiff, Emir Bahadır, stated that there is no one in the family with a criminal record; that he has no chronic illness; that genetic tests have been done in the family and nothing was found in anyone; that they also have annual check-ups; that Mira has also undergone all tests and her vaccinations are complete; that she has no health problems; and that he personally follows up on everything regarding Mira.

EVALUATION

When the individual interview and observation, the examined file information, the photographs and video content reviewed by me, and the information obtained regarding the parenting pattern are evaluated together: It is understood that the plaintiff father, Emir Bahadır, demonstrates a parenting attitude that highly regards the child's care, protection, developmental and emotional needs, and that centers on the best interests of the child. It is further understood that he has established a comprehensive care regime for the physical, emotional, cognitive, and social development of the common child, Mira, and that not only are the child's basic needs met, but her developmental processes are also supported pedagogically, and she is being raised in a living environment enriched with social, cultural, and educational stimuli appropriate for her age. When the information provided by the father is evaluated together with the video and photographic records shown, it has been observed that Mira is able to develop secure attachment, appears to be a child who feels safe, is happy, open to social interaction, and able to establish healthy relationships with caregiver figures.

It has been assessed that the relationship the plaintiff father, Emir Bahadır, has established with the child is not limited to financial means; rather, he embodies an active, attentive, protective, and emotionally engaged parenting model. It has been evaluated that the plaintiff takes care to spend all his non-working time with the child, actively participates in the child's daily routines, and that playtime, book reading activities, social activities, and family time are aimed at establishing a one-on-one bond with the child. The particular sensitivity shown to ensure the child does not feel the absence of a mother—ensuring she is not left alone in care processes, maintaining emotional continuity, and organizing extended family support—has been positively assessed for the child's healthy development.

From a pedagogical perspective: The child growing up in a multilingual environment, exposure to different cultural stimuli, the creation of age-appropriate social interaction spaces, the support of peer relationships, and involvement in regular playgroups and activities are protective and supportive of the child's healthy development. The specific support of the child's Turkish language development, the creation of weekly Turkish activity programs, the conduct of book reading sessions, and the conscious approach to language development indicate the father's high level of awareness regarding the child's developmental stages. Furthermore, introducing the child to music at an early age and including her in nature and family activities have also been positively assessed for the child's emotional and social development.

It has been assessed that the plaintiff father has established a stable and secure living arrangement for the child, that not only professional support is utilized in the child's care, but also the active involvement of the paternal grandmother, grandfather, and extended family members is an important factor supporting the child's sense of belonging, security, and continuity. The fact that the common child Mira has been in the same care arrangement for a long period, has become accustomed to her caregivers, knows her living spaces, and has an established routine indicates that the current living conditions are positive for the child.

Based on the information provided by the plaintiff father: The child's health processes are regularly monitored, her vaccinations are complete, developmental checks are not neglected, health records are kept regularly, and the father demonstrates a sense of responsibility in these matters. It was also observed by me that the plaintiff father carries the child's health record with him, and his personal follow-up of the child's routine check-ups and detailed knowledge of developmental processes gives the impression that he actively assumes the parental role.

CONCLUSION

When the entire case file, observational data, parenting skills, the child's current living arrangement, psychological safety, emotional needs, and best interests are evaluated together, it has been learned that the defendant mother has not established a personal relationship with the child for approximately two years, has no regular contact with the child, has not shown any active initiative to re-establish a bond with the child, and has not been practically involved in the care processes. This situation may have negative effects on the child in terms of attachment and sense of security, considering the child's current secure living arrangement and psychological continuity, especially since early childhood (ages 1-3) is a critical period, and sudden changes in caregiver figures can be detrimental. It has been observed by me that the primary attachment figures for the common child Mira are currently the father and the caregivers on the father's side. It is my opinion that the plaintiff father, Emir Bahadır, is sufficiently capable of meeting the child's care and developmental needs, that preserving the child's current arrangement would be healthier from a psychological and pedagogical perspective, and that, in accordance with the principle of the best interests of the child, custody of Mira Bahadır may be granted to the father, Emir Bahadır.

This report is submitted as an expert opinion, with the discretion reserved to the Honorable Court.