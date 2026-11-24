Action : Divorce

Plaintiff : Uğur GÜLTEPE

Defendant : Jamila Sequoiah JACKSON

In the public hearing held in the divorce action brought against you by the Plaintiff, service could not be effected at the address stated in the statement of claim, as determined by our Court. Since the address investigation also yielded no result, it has been decided that the statement of claim be served on you by publication.

In summary, the Plaintiff’s counsel stated in the statement of claim that the parties married in 2014 and have no children together; that, although the client fulfilled all responsibilities pertaining to the marital union, the Defendant’s culpable conduct had shaken the foundation of the marital union and rendered it unbearable; that the Defendant, who failed to fulfil any duties incumbent upon that party, exerted psychological and emotional pressure on the client and subjected the client to severe insults; that the Defendant displayed excessively jealous attitudes toward the client, did not even permit the client to work, and did not accept the client’s proposals to attend couples therapy in order to improve their relationship; and that the client had now lost faith in this marriage. On these grounds, the Plaintiff requested and brought the action seeking a decision dissolving the marriage between the parties.

Pursuant to Article 127 of the Code of Civil Procedure (HMK), you are hereby served by publication and warned that you must submit, within two weeks, a statement of defence containing the elements set out in Article 127 of the HMK, together with your preliminary objections. If you fail to submit a statement of defence within the prescribed time, pursuant to Article 128 of the HMK, you shall be deemed to have denied all the facts alleged by the Plaintiff in the statement of cla