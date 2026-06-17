R.T. BAKIRKÖY 10ᵗʰ CIVIL COURT OF PEACE

In the lawsuit for the Dissolution of Partnership filed by the Plaintiff Nazüke Meriç against the Defendants İlker Meriç and Muzaffer Irmak; whereas the notification sent to the Defendant İlker Meriç's overseas address was returned undelivered, the Court has ruled for the notification of the hearing date and the expert report by way of public announcement:

The expert report obtained following the discovery conducted by our Court regarding the immovable property registered as Independent Unit No. 3, Ground Floor, Parcel No. 12183, Kocasinan Neighborhood, Bahçelievler District, Istanbul Province, concludes in summary that: the partnership on the subject property may be dissolved through sale, and as of the date of discovery, the total value of the property is 1,400,000.00 TRY, with the value corresponding to Defendant İlker Meriç’s share being 350.000 TRY. The Defendant İlker Meriç is hereby summoned to be present at the Bakırköy 10ᵗʰ Civil Court of Peace on the adjourned hearing date of December 16, 2026, at 10:05 AM, or to be represented by a legal proxy. It is hereby notified by way of public announcement—serving as a formal legal notice—that in the event of failure to appear, the proceedings shall continue and a judgment shall be rendered in his absence, and that a peremptory term of 2 weeks has been granted to submit written statements against the expert report. This notice shall serve in lieu of formal service.