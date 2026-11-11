T.C. BAKIRKÖY 14. SULH HUKUK MAHKEMESİNDEN

DAVALI : NESRİN RIVERS

Davacı Özcan Çilek tarafından aleyhinize açılan Kat Mülkiyeti Kanunundan Kaynaklanan Davalar (Arsa Paylarının Düzeltilmesi) davasının yapılan yargılamasında;

Dava konusu İstanbul ili, Zeytinburnu İlçesi, Veliefendi Mahallesi, 2366 Ada, 5 Parsel sayılı 929 m2 yüzölçümlü 15 dükkan ve 24 daireli taşınmaz üzerindeki arsa payları ile fiili kullanımın örtüşmediğini, kentsel dönüşüm kapsamındaki taşınmazın bağımsız bölümlerin arsa paylarının, inşaatın bitimindeki(kat irtifakı tarihindeki) değerleri ile orantılı olmaması nedeni ile arsa payların mevcut fiili durum ile orantılı hale getirilmesini talep etmiştir.Mahkememizce dava dilekçesinde belirtilen bir adresinizin bulunmaması, mernis adresinizin yurt dışı olması sebebiyle konsolosluk marifeti ile çıkarılan dava dilekçesi, tensip zaptı ekli duruşma gününü bildirir davetiyenin tarafınıza ulaşmadığı, konsolosluk marifeti ile yapılan adres araştırmasından da bir netice alınamadığından dava dilekçesi ve duruşma gününün ilanen tebliğine karar verilmiştir. Duruşma Günü: 18/03/2027 günü saat: 09:30'da tarihli duruşmada bizzat hazır bulunmanız veya kendinizi bir vekille temsil ettirmeniz, aksi taktirde yargılamaya yokluğunuzda devam olunacağı hususu, dava dilekçesi ve duruşma günü yerine geçerli olmak üzere ilanen tebliğ olunur.

ANNOUNCEMENT

FROM THE R.T. BAKIRKOY 14. CIVIL COURT OF PEACEBASIS

NO : 2026/745 Basis

DEFENDANT : NESRIN RIVERS



In the proceedings of the case, Lawsuit Arising from the Condominium Law (Correction of Land Shares), filed against you by the plaintiff, Ozcan Cilek;

The Plaintiff requested that the land shares of the immovable property subject to the Case, located in Istanbul Province, Zeytinburnu District, Veliefendi Neighborhood, Block 2366, Parcel 5, with a surface area of 929 m², comprising 15 shops and 24 apartments, be brought into proportion with the existing actual situation, on the grounds that the land shares do not correspond to the actual use and that the land shares of the independent units of the immovable property within the scope of urban transformation are not proportional to their values at the time of completion of construction (the date of establishment of condominium easement).

As no address belonging to you was specified in the Lawsuit Petition and your address registered in MERNIS (central civil registration system) is abroad, the summons notifying you of the hearing date, accompanied by the Lawsuit Petition and the Preliminary Proceedings Record, issued through the consulate, could not be delivered to you. As no result was obtained from the address investigation conducted through the consulate, our Court decided that the Lawsuit Petition and the hearing date be served by public announcement.

You are hereby notified by public announcement, in lieu of service of the Lawsuit Petition and notification of the hearing date, that you must appear in person or be represented by an attorney at the hearing scheduled for 18/03/2027 at 09:30, failing which the proceedings will continue in your absence.