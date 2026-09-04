T.C. BEYKOZ 1. AİLE MAHKEMESİNDEN

Davacı FERİT ERTAŞ tarafından davalı TATIANA CEBAN aleyhine açılan evlilik birliğinin temelinden sarsılması nedeni ile çekişmeli boşanma davasında davalının açık adresinin tespit edilemediği anlaşıldığından Mahkememizin 08/06/2026 tarihli gerekçeli kararının davalıya ilan yolu ile tebliğ edilmesi uygun görülmüştür.

"HÜKÜM: Yukarıda açıklanan nedenlerle;

1-Davanın Kabulüne;

32*******06 T.C. kimlik numaralı Davacı FERİT ERTAŞ ile MOLDOVA CUMHURİYETİ uyruklu Davalı TATIANA CEBAN'ın 4721 sayılı Türk Medeni Kanunun 166/1 maddesi gereğince evlilik birliğinin temelinden sarsılması nedeniyle BOŞANMALARINA,

2-Davacı tarafça yapılan 427,60-TL başvurma harcı, 427,60-TL peşin harç, 47.967,80-TL ilanen tebligat ve müzekkere gideri olmak üzere toplam 48.823,00-TL yargılama giderinin davalıdan alınarak, davacıya verilmesine;

3-Peşin alınan harcın mahsubu ile bakiye 304,40-TL maktu karar ve ilam harcının davalıdan alınarak Hazineye irad kaydına,

4-Karar kesinleştiğinde ve talep halinde Mahkememiz veznesine yatırılan gider avansının kalan kısmının yatıran tarafa iadesine;

Dair, davacının yüzüne karşı, davalının yokluğunda gerekçeli kararın tebliğinden itibaren iki hafta içerisinde İstanbul Bölge Adliye Mahkemesinde istinaf yolu açık olmak üzere verilen karar açıkça okunup usulen anlatıldı."

İşbu ilan yayınlandığı tarihten itibaren 7 gün sonra tebliğ yapılmış sayılacaktır.

PROMULGATION

From 1ˢͭ Family Court of Beykoz

Docket No: 2024/904

Respondent: TATIANA CEBAN 99*********04

In the contested divorce case filed by the plaintiff FERİT ERTAŞ against the defendant TATIANA CEBAN on the grounds of the fundamental breakdown of the marriage, since the defendant's address could not be determined, it has been deemed appropriate to serve the reasoned decision of our Court dated 08/06/2026 to the defendant by public announcement.

"JUDGEMENT: pursuant to reasons explained above;

1-Acceptance of the Case;

The divorce of the plaintiff, FERİT ERTAŞ, with Turkish Republic Identity Number 32*******06, and the defendant, TATIANA CEBAN, a citizen of the REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA, due to the fundamental breakdown of their marriage, in accordance with Article 166/1 of the Turkish Civil Code No. 4721,

2-The total litigation costs of 48,823.00 TL, consisting of 427.60 TL application fee, 427.60 TL advance fee, and 47,967.80 TL public notification and summons expenses, shall be collected from the defendant and given to the plaintiff;

3-The remaining 304.40 TL fixed court fee, after deducting the advance fee, shall be collected from the defendant and recorded as revenue for the Treasury.

4-When the decision becomes final and upon request, the remaining portion of the expense advance deposited in our Court's treasury shall be returned to the party who deposited it;

The decision was clearly read and formally explained to the plaintiff in his presence and in the absence of the defendant, with the right to appeal to the Istanbul Regional Court of Appeals within two weeks from the date of notification of the reasoned decision."

This announcement shall be deemed served 7 days after its publication date.