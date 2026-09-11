In the custody case filed by the Plaintiff Emir Bahadır against the Defendant Anna Usvak;

Service could not be made to the address specified in the petition of claim by our Court. Since the defendant's address could not be determined in Turkey and service could not be made to any of the addresses in the file, it has been decided to serve the reasoned decision.

It is hereby notified by public announcement that "The reasoned decision dated 06/07/2026 is hereby served."Service shall be deemed to have been made 7 days after the date of this public announcement.

T.C. BEYKOZ 3. AİLE MAHKEMESİ

EsasNo: 2025/665 Esas

DAVALI: ANNA USVAK

Davacı Emir Bahadır tarafından Davalı Anna Usvak aleyhine açılan velayet davasında;

Mahkememizce dava dilekçesinde belirtilen adresinize tebligat yapılamamıştır. Türkiye'de adres tespit edilemediğinden ve dosyada bulunan adreslerin hiçbirine tebligat yapılamaması nedeniyle gerekçeli kararın tebliğine karar verilmiştir.

"06/07/2026 tarihli gerekçeli karar tebliğ olunur." hususu ilanen tebliğ olunur.

İşbu ilan yayınlandığı tarihten itibaren 7 gün sonra tebliğ yapılmış sayılacaktır.