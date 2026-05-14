T.C. İPSALA 1. ASLİYE CEZA MAHKEMESİNDEN

Resmi Belgede Sahtecilik (Teşebbüs) suçundan Mahkememizin yukarıda esas ve karar numarası yazılı 17/03/2020 tarihli ilamı ile Türk Ceza Kanunun 204/1. Maddesi gereğince 2 yıl 1 ay hapis cezası kararı verilen, Bendibavelfi Pakistan adresinde ikamet eden, Ahmed ve Muntezer'den olma, 28/10/1992 Pakistan doğumlu, ADIL QAYYUM tüm aramalara rağmen bulunamamış, gerekçeli karar tebliğ edilememiştir.

1-7201 sayılı Tebligat Kanununun 29. Maddesi gereğince hükmün yurt dışında İNTERNET SİTESİNDE İLANEN TEBLİĞİNE,

2-Hüküm fıkrasının ilan tarihinden itibaren 7 gün sonra tebliğ edilmiş sayılacağına karar verilmiş olup İLAN OLUNUR. 14/04/2026

REPUBLIC OF TÜRKİYE

FROM THE İPSALA 1st CRIMINAL COURT OF FIRST INSTANCE

PUBLIC NOTICE

MAIN REGISTRY NO : 2019/53

DECISION NO : 2020/63

ADIL QAYYUM, son of Ahmed and Muntezer, born in Pakistan on 28/10/1992, residing at the address of Bendibavelfi, Pakistan, who was sentenced to 2 years and 1 month of imprisonment pursuant to Article 204/1 of the Turkish Penal Code for the offence of Forgery of Official Documents (Attempt) by the decision of our Court dated 17/03/2020 bearing the aforementioned main registry and decision numbers, could not be found despite all searches, and the reasoned decision could not be notified to him.

It has been decided that;

1- Pursuant to Article 29 of the Notification Law No. 7201, the decision shall be NOTIFIED BY PUBLICATION ON THE INTERNET SITE abroad,

2- The operative provisions of the decision shall be deemed to have been notified 7 days after the date of publication, and IT IS HEREBY ANNOUNCED. 14/04/2026