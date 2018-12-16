Vancouver Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği Ödülleri’nde bu yılın adayları belli oldu. Altı adaylıkla Yorgos Lanthimos imzalı The Favourite (Sarayın Gözdesi) en gözde yapım oldu. The Favourite (Sarayın Gözdesi), son olarak 2018 İngiliz Bağımsız Film Ödülleri’ne “En İyi Film", "En İyi Yönetmen", "En İyi Kadın Oyuncu" ve "En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu" ödülleri dahil toplam 10 ödülle damga vurmuştu.



Ödüllerin sahipleri 17 Aralık tarihinde açıklanacak. İşte adayların tamamı:



En İyi Film



The Favourite

First Reformed

Roma



En İyi Erkek Oyuncu



Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Christian Bale, Vice



En İyi Kadın Oyuncu



Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu



Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Peter Bogdanovich, The Other Side of the Wind

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Steven Yeun, Burning



En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu



Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Claire Foy, First Man



En İyi Yönetmen



Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma



En İyi Senaryo



Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Deborah Davis ve Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Paul Schrader, First Reformed



En İyi Yabancı Film



Burning

Roma

Shoplifters



En İyi Belgesel



Free Solo

Minding the Gap

Won't You Be My Neighbor?