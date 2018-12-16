Vancouver Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği Ödülleri’nde bu yılın adayları belli oldu. Altı adaylıkla Yorgos Lanthimos imzalı The Favourite (Sarayın Gözdesi) en gözde yapım oldu. The Favourite (Sarayın Gözdesi), son olarak 2018 İngiliz Bağımsız Film Ödülleri’ne “En İyi Film", "En İyi Yönetmen", "En İyi Kadın Oyuncu" ve "En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu" ödülleri dahil toplam 10 ödülle damga vurmuştu.
Ödüllerin sahipleri 17 Aralık tarihinde açıklanacak. İşte adayların tamamı:
En İyi Film
The Favourite
First Reformed
Roma
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Christian Bale, Vice
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Peter Bogdanovich, The Other Side of the Wind
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Steven Yeun, Burning
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Claire Foy, First Man
En İyi Yönetmen
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
En İyi Senaryo
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Deborah Davis ve Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
En İyi Yabancı Film
Burning
Roma
Shoplifters
En İyi Belgesel
Free Solo
Minding the Gap
Won't You Be My Neighbor?