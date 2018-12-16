Vancouver Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği Ödülleri’nde bu yılın adayları belli oldu. Altı adaylıkla Yorgos Lanthimos imzalı The Favourite (Sarayın Gözdesi) en gözde yapım oldu. The Favourite (Sarayın Gözdesi), son olarak 2018 İngiliz Bağımsız Film Ödülleri’ne “En İyi Film", "En İyi Yönetmen", "En İyi Kadın Oyuncu" ve "En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu" ödülleri dahil toplam 10 ödülle damga vurmuştu.

Ödüllerin sahipleri 17 Aralık tarihinde açıklanacak. İşte adayların tamamı:

En İyi Film

The Favourite
First Reformed
Roma

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Christian Bale, Vice

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Regina Hall, Support the Girls

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Peter Bogdanovich, The Other Side of the Wind
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Steven Yeun, Burning

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Claire Foy, First Man

En İyi Yönetmen

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

En İyi Senaryo

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Deborah Davis ve Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Paul Schrader, First Reformed

En İyi Yabancı Film

Burning
Roma
Shoplifters

En İyi Belgesel

Free Solo
Minding the Gap
Won't You Be My Neighbor? 