YILIN EN İYİ KAYDI
I Like It — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
The Joke — Brandi Carlile
This Is America — Childish Gambino
God’s Plan — Drake
Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
All The Stars — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Rockstar — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
YILIN ALBÜMÜ
Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By
YILIN ŞARKISI
All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Boo’d Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
God’s Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
In My Blood — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
The Middle — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael
Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
This Is America — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI
Colors — Beck
Havana (Live) — Camila Cabello
God Is A Woman — Ariana Grande
Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) — Lady Gaga
Better Now — Post Malone
EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
Reputation — Taylor Swift
EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI
Four Out Of Five —Arctic Monkeys
When Bad Does Good — Chris Cornell
Made An America — The Fever 333
Highway Tune — Greta Van Fleet
Uncomfortable — Halestorm
EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ
Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains
M A N I A — Fall Out Boy
Prequelle — Ghost
From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream — Weezer
EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI
Be Careful — Cardi B
Nice For What — Drake
King’s Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Bubblin — Anderson .Paak
Sicko Mode — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
EN İYİ MÜZİK VİDEOSU
APES*** — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, (yönetmen); Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, (yapımcı)
This Is America — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, (yönetmen); Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, (yapımcı)
I’m Not Racist Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, (yönetmen); Joyner Lucas, (yapımcı)
Pynk” — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, (yönetmen); Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, (yapımcı)
Mumbo Jumbo — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, (yönetmen); Sara Nassim, (yapımcı)