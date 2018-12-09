YILIN EN İYİ KAYDI

I Like It — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
The Joke — Brandi Carlile
This Is America — Childish Gambino
God’s Plan — Drake
Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
All The Stars — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Rockstar — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By 

YILIN ŞARKISI

All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)


Boo’d Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)


God’s Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)


In My Blood — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)


The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)


The Middle — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael


Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)


Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)


This Is America — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Colors — Beck
Havana (Live) — Camila Cabello
God Is A Woman — Ariana Grande
Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) — Lady Gaga
Better Now — Post Malone

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
Reputation — Taylor Swift

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

Four Out Of Five —Arctic Monkeys
When Bad Does Good — Chris Cornell
Made An America — The Fever 333
Highway Tune — Greta Van Fleet
Uncomfortable — Halestorm

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains
M A N I A — Fall Out Boy
Prequelle — Ghost
From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream — Weezer

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

Be Careful — Cardi B
Nice For What — Drake
King’s Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Bubblin — Anderson .Paak
Sicko Mode — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

EN İYİ MÜZİK VİDEOSU

APES*** — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, (yönetmen); Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, (yapımcı)


This Is America — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, (yönetmen); Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, (yapımcı)


I’m Not Racist Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, (yönetmen); Joyner Lucas, (yapımcı)


Pynk” — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, (yönetmen); Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, (yapımcı)


Mumbo Jumbo — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, (yönetmen); Sara Nassim, (yapımcı) 