YILIN EN İYİ KAYDI



I Like It — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

The Joke — Brandi Carlile

This Is America — Childish Gambino

God’s Plan — Drake

Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

All The Stars — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Rockstar — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey



YILIN ALBÜMÜ



Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By



YILIN ŞARKISI



All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)



Boo’d Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)



God’s Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)



In My Blood — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)



The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)



The Middle — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael



Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)



Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)



This Is America — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI



Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith



EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI



Colors — Beck

Havana (Live) — Camila Cabello

God Is A Woman — Ariana Grande

Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) — Lady Gaga

Better Now — Post Malone



EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ



Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — P!nk

Reputation — Taylor Swift

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI



Four Out Of Five —Arctic Monkeys

When Bad Does Good — Chris Cornell

Made An America — The Fever 333

Highway Tune — Greta Van Fleet

Uncomfortable — Halestorm



EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ



Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains

M A N I A — Fall Out Boy

Prequelle — Ghost

From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream — Weezer



EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI



Be Careful — Cardi B

Nice For What — Drake

King’s Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

Bubblin — Anderson .Paak

Sicko Mode — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee



EN İYİ MÜZİK VİDEOSU



APES*** — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, (yönetmen); Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, (yapımcı)



This Is America — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, (yönetmen); Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, (yapımcı)



I’m Not Racist Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, (yönetmen); Joyner Lucas, (yapımcı)



Pynk” — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, (yönetmen); Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, (yapımcı)



Mumbo Jumbo — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, (yönetmen); Sara Nassim, (yapımcı)