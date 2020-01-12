Amerika Yönetmenler Derneği'nden en iyi dizi yönetmenleri adayları

En İyi Drama Serisi Yönetmeni



David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks” (HBO)



Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night” (HBO)



Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” (HBO)



Stephen Williams, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)



Mark Mylod, Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)







En İyi Komedi Serisi Yönetmeni



Dan Attias, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s the Sixties, Man!” (Prime Video)



Amy Sherman Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Prime Video)



Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” (Prime Video)



Bill Hader, Barry, “Ronny/lilly” (HBO)



David Mandel, Veep, “Veep” (HBO)







Eğlence / Sohbet / Haber / Spor Programları Yönetmeni



Jame Burrows (All in the Family and The Jeffersons), Andy Fisher (Live in Front of a Studio Audience), Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)



Spike Jonze, Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix)



Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)



Linda Mendoza, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)



Glenn Weiss, 91. Oscar Ödülleri (ABC)