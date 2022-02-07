Razzie Ödülleri (Altın Ahududu) için en kötü film adayları belirlendi

Yılın en kötülerinin belirlendiği Razzie Ödülleri'nin (Altın Ahududu) aday listesi açıklandı. En kötü film, en kötü yönetmen ve en kötü senaryonun yanı sıra en kötü oyunculuk performansları ve ekran çiftleri kategorilerinde adaylar belirlendi. Kazananlar 26 Mart'ta açıklanak.



İşte yılın en kötülerine verilen Altın Ahududu için yarışacak tüm filmler ve isimler:



EN KÖTÜ FİLM



Diana (Brodway müzikalinin Netflix'te yayınlanan versiyonu)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window



EN KÖTÜ ERKEK OYUNCU

Scott Eastwood, "Dangerous"

Roe Hartrampf (Prince Charles), "Diana the Musical"

LeBron James, "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Mark Wahlberg, "Infinite"



EN KÖTÜ KADIN OYUNCU



Amy Adams, "The Woman in the Window"

Jeanna de Waal, "Diana the Musical"

Megan Fox, "Midnight in the Switchgrass"

Taryn Manning, "Karen"

Ruby Rose, "Vanquish"



Megan Fox da en kötü kadın oyuncu olmaya aday.

EN KÖTÜ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU



Amy Adams, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Sophie Cookson, "Infinite"

Erin Davie (Camilla), "Diana the Musical"

Judy Kaye (Kraliçe Elizabeth ve Barbara Cartland), "Diana the Musical"

Taryn Manning, "Every Last One of Them"



EN KÖTÜ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU



Ben Affleck, "The Last Duel"

Nick Cannon, "The Misfits"

Mel Gibson, "Dangerous"

Gareth Keegan (James Hewitt), "Diana the Musical"

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"



EN KÖTÜ EKRAN ÇİFTİ



Herhangi Bir Beceriksiz Cast Üyesi & Herhangi Bir Şarkı, "Diana the Musical"

LeBron James & Herhangi Bir Warne Çizgi Film Karkateri, "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Jared Leto & 8 Kiloluk Lateks Yüzü, Ahmak Kıyafetleri ya da Rezalet Aksanı, "House of Gucci"

Ben Platt & Platt'ın 7/24 Şarkı Söylemesi Normalmiş Gibi Davranan Diğer Bütün Karakterler, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Tom & Jerry, "Tom & Jerry the Movie"



EN KÖTÜ YÖNETMEN

Christopher Ashley, "Diana the Musical"

Stephen Chbosky, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Coke Daniels, "Karen"

Renny Harlin, "The Misfits"

Joe Wright, "The Woman in the Window"



EN KÖTÜ SENARYO



"Diana the Musical," senaryo: Joe DiPietro, müzik ve şarkı sözleri: DiPietro ve David Bryan

"Karen," "Coke" Daniels

"The Misfits," Kurt Wimmer, Robert Henny

"Twist," John Wrathall, Sally Collett

"The Woman in the Window," Tracy Letts,



EN KÖTÜ BRUCE WILLIS PERFORMANSI (2021 YAPIMI FİLMDE)



Bruce Willis, "American Siege"

Bruce Willis, "Apex"

Bruce Willis, "Cosmic Sin"

Bruce Willis, "Deadlock"

Bruce Willis, "Fortress"

Bruce Willis, "Midnight in the Switchgrass"

Bruce Willis, "Out of Death"

Bruce Willis, "Survive the Game"