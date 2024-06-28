NBA'de ilk kez baba-oğul aynı formayı giyecek: LeBron James, oğluyla takım arkadaşı oldu

NBA'de ilk kez baba-oğul aynı formayı giyecek. Bronny James, babası LeBron James ile takım arkadaşı oldu.
Bronny James, NBA Drafı'nda 2. tur 55. sıradan Los Angeles Lakers tarafından seçildi.
Bronny, babası LeBron James ile aynı takımda mücadele edecek.
NBA TARİHİNDE BİR İLK
Böylece NBA tarihinde de bir ilk gerçekleşti. İlk kez baba oğlu aynı takım formasını giyecek.
LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father and son duo to be in the NBA at the same time.— NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024
Now they are teammates on the Lakers! pic.twitter.com/dITQ4WQ9RA
