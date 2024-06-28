NTV.COM.TR’ye geri dön

NBA'de ilk kez baba-oğul aynı formayı giyecek: LeBron James, oğluyla takım arkadaşı oldu

NBA tarihinde ilk kez baba-oğul aynı takımda mücadele edecek.Los Angeles Lakers forması giyen LeBron James, oğlu Bronny James ile takım arkadaşı oldu.

NBA'de ilk kez baba-oğul aynı formayı giyecek: LeBron James, oğluyla takım arkadaşı oldu

'de ilk kez baba-oğul aynı formayı giyecek. Bronny James, babası LeBron James ile takım arkadaşı oldu.

Bronny James, NBA Drafı'nda 2. tur 55. sıradan Los Angeles Lakers tarafından seçildi.

Bronny, babası LeBron James ile aynı takımda mücadele edecek.

NBA TARİHİNDE BİR İLK

Böylece NBA tarihinde de bir ilk gerçekleşti. İlk kez baba oğlu aynı takım formasını giyecek.

