Game of Thrones’un Dağ’ı Björnsson'dan dünya rekoru

03.05.2020 - 12:00
Game of Thrones dizisinde Dağ karakterini canlandıran İzlandalı oyuncu ve sporcu Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson 'deadlift'te 501 kilo kaldırdı ve Eddie Hall'un 2016'da 500 kilo kaldıran ilk insan olarak tarihe geçtiği dünya rekorunu kırmayı başardı.
31 yaşındaki Bjornsson, 501 kiloluk ağırlığı kaldırarak bu alanda dünya rekorunun yeni sahibi oldu. Björnsson o anları sosyal medyadan da yayınladı.
I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible. If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business - hafthorbjornsson.com . @roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33