Shawn Mendes sosyal medya bunalımında

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello ile ayrıldığını açıkladıktan iki hafta sonra It'll Be Okay başlıklı yeni bir single yayınladı. Canadalı şarkıcı önceki gün yeni şarkısını tanıtırken zorlu günler geçirdiğini itiraf etti.

"SOSYAL MEDYAYI KULLANIRKEN ZORLANIYORUM"



23 yaşındaku Mendes, son zamanlarda sosyal medyayı kullanırken zorlandığını, merak eden hayranlarını daha fazla endişelendirmemek için bunu açıkladığını söyledi.



Mendes'in yeni single'ı Cabello'dan ayrılmasının ayrıntıları hakkında da bazı ipuçları veriyor. Bana gideceğini söylersen, kolaylaştıracağım/If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy gibi sözler, ayrılmalarını Cabello'nun başlattığını gösteriyor.

HALA SEVDİĞİ KONUŞULUYOR



Mendes ayrıca şarkı boyunca tekrar tekrar 'Seni her iki şekilde seveceğim/I will love you either way' dediği için Cabello'yu hala sevdiğini konuşuluyor

IT'LL BE OKAY

Are we gonna make it?

Is this gonna hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate it

But that never works

Yeah

I start to imagine a world where we don't collide

It's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy

It'll be okay

If we can't stop the bleeding

We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black

Oh

Oh, there's nothing more painful

Nothing more painful, oh-woah

I start to imagine a world where we don't collide

And it's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy

It'll be okay (It'll be okay)

And if we can't stop the bleeding

We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay (don't have to stay)

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter (ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we've dreamed of is fading to black

I will love you either way

