Shawn Mendes sosyal medya bunalımında

Haberler 03.01.2022 - 13:30
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello ile ayrıldığını açıkladıktan iki hafta sonra It'll Be Okay başlıklı yeni bir single yayınladı. Canadalı şarkıcı önceki gün yeni şarkısını tanıtırken zorlu günler geçirdiğini itiraf etti.
"SOSYAL MEDYAYI KULLANIRKEN ZORLANIYORUM"
23 yaşındaku Mendes, son zamanlarda sosyal medyayı kullanırken zorlandığını, merak eden hayranlarını daha fazla endişelendirmemek için bunu açıkladığını söyledi.
Mendes'in yeni single'ı Cabello'dan ayrılmasının ayrıntıları hakkında da bazı ipuçları veriyor. Bana gideceğini söylersen, kolaylaştıracağım/If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy gibi sözler, ayrılmalarını Cabello'nun başlattığını gösteriyor.
HALA SEVDİĞİ KONUŞULUYOR
Mendes ayrıca şarkı boyunca tekrar tekrar 'Seni her iki şekilde seveceğim/I will love you either way' dediği için Cabello'yu hala sevdiğini konuşuluyor
IT'LL BE OKAY
Are we gonna make it?
Is this gonna hurt?
Oh, we can try to sedate it
But that never works
Yeah
I start to imagine a world where we don't collide
It's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy
It'll be okay
If we can't stop the bleeding
We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh
Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black
Oh
Oh, there's nothing more painful
Nothing more painful, oh-woah
I start to imagine a world where we don't collide
And it's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy
It'll be okay (It'll be okay)
And if we can't stop the bleeding
We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay (don't have to stay)
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter (ooh-ooh)
Oh, if the future we've dreamed of is fading to black
I will love you either way