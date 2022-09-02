Galeri

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri

15 yaşında Wolfboy adlı oyunla Toronto'da oyunculuk kariyerine başlayan; ilk filmi Youngblood'ın ardından Speed, Devil's Advocate, Matrix ve John Wick gibi unutulmaz filmlere imza atan Keanu Reeves bugün 58. doğum gününü kutluyor. Matrix 4 ile John Wick 4'in aynı anda vizyonana girerek 21 Mayıs 2021'in Dünya Keanu Reeves günü ilan edilmesi corona virüs engeline takıyan oyuncu hala seyirciyle buluşmayı bekleyen projeleriyle konuşulmaya devam ediyor. İşte dünden bugüne dünyanın konuştuğu adam Keanu Reeves...

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 1

Keanu Reeves / Youngblood (1986)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 2

Keanu Reeves ve Olivia d'Abo / Flying (1986)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 3

The Brotherhood of Justice (1986)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 4

Keanu Reeves ve Ione Skye / River's Edge (1986)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 5

Keanu Reeves ve Jill Schoelen / Babes in Toyland (1986)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 6

Keanu Reeves / The Night Before (1988)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 7

Keanu Reeves / Permanent Record (1988)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 8

Keanu Reeves / The Prince of Pennsylvania (1988)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 9

Keanu Reeves ve John Malkovich /  Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 10

Keanu Reeves ve Alex Winter / Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 11

Keanu Reeves / Parenthood (1989)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 12

Keanu Reeves ve William Hurt / I Love You to Death (1990)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 13

Keanu Reeves ve Barbara Hershey / Tune in Tomorrow... (1990)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 14

Keanu Reeves / Point Break (1991)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 15

Keanu Reeves ve Alex Winter / Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 16

River Phoenix ve Keanu Reeves / My Own Private Idaho (1991)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 17

Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves / Dracula (1992)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 18

Keanu Reeves / Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 19

Keanu Reeves / Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 20

Keanu Reeves / Little Buddha (1993)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 21

Sandra Bullock ve Keanu Reeves / Speed (1994)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 22

Keanu Reeves / Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 23

Keanu Reeves / A Walk in the Clouds (1995)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 24

Keanu Reeves / Chain Reaction (1996)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 25

Dan Aykroyd, Keanu Reeves ve Vincent D'Onofrio / Feeling Minnesota (1996)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 26

Al Pacino ve Keanu Reeves / The Devil's Advocate (1997)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 27

Keanu Reeves ve Carrie-Anne Moss / The Matrix (1999)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 28

Keanu Reeves / The Replacements (2000)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 29

Keanu Reeves / The Watcher (2000)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 30

Keanu Reeves ve Hilary Swank / The Gift (2000)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 31

Keanu Reeves ve Charlize Theron / Sweet November (2001)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 32

Keanu Reeves ve Michael B. Jordan / Hard Ball (2001)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 33

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss ve Harold Perrineau in The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 34

Keanu Reeves ve Hugo Weaving / The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 35

Jack Nicholson ve Keanu Reeves / Something's Gotta Give (2003)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 36

Keanu Reeves ve Lou Taylor Pucci / Thumbsucker (2005)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 37

Keanu Reeves ve Rachel Weisz / Constantine (2005)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 38

Keanu Reeves / A Scanner Darkly (2006)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 39

Sandra Bullock ve Keanu Reeves / The Lake House (2006)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 40

Keanu Reeves / Street Kings (2008)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 41

Keanu Reeves / The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 42

Keanu Reeves ve Robin Wright / The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 43

Keanu Reeves ve James Caan / Henry's Crime (2010)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 44

Keanu Reeves, Bojana Novakovic ve Adelaide Clemens / Generation Um... (2012)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 45

Keanu Reeves / Man of Tai Chi (2013)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 46

Keanu Reeves / 47 Ronin (2013)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 47

Keanu Reeves / John Wick (2014)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 48

Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas ve Lorenza Izzo / Knock Knock (2015)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 49

Keanu Reeves / Exposed (2016)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 50

Keanu Reeves / The Whole Truth (2016)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 51

Keanu Reeves / The Neon Demon (2016)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 52

Keanu Reeves / To the Bone (2017)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 53

Keanu Reeves / John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 54

Keanu Reeves /Siberia (2018)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 55

Keanu Reeves / John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 56

Keanu Reeves / Always Be My Maybe (2019)

58. doğum gününe özel Keanu Reeves filmleri - 57

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter / Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

