Hollywood'un zirvesinde Scarlett Johansson

7 yaşında oyunculuğa başlayan Scarlett Johansson,15 yaşında iken Ghost World ve 17 yaşındayken Lost in Translation ile kariyerine hızlı bir başlangıç yaptı. Daha sonra Hayalet Dünyası, Bir Konuşabilse ve İnci Küpeli Kız gibi filmlerde rol alan Johansson Marvel Evreni'nde canlandırdığı Kara Dul rolüyle (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow) dünya çapında üne kavuştu. Oyunculuk kariyerinin başlangıcında ‘cinsel obje’ olarak gösterildiğini paylaşan yıldız, yönetmen Woody Allen'ın favori oyuncularından biri. Aktris bugün 38. yaşını kutluyor. İşte Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaşan Scarlett Johansson'ın imza attığı filmler...

Scarlett Johansson / North (1994)

Kate Capshaw ve Scarlett Johansson / Just Cause (1995)

Scarlett Johansson ve Aleksa Palladino / Manny & Lo (1996)

Scarlett Johansson / If Lucy Fell (1996)

Robert Redford ve Scarlett Johansson / The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Scarlett Johansson / Ghost World (2001)

Matt Czuchry, Scarlett Johansson ve Scott Terra / Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

Scarlett Johansson / Lost in Translation (2003)

Scarlett Johansson / Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Scarlett Johansson ve Bryan Greenberg / The Perfect Score (2004)

Scarlett Johansson / A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

Scarlett Johansson / A Good Woman (2004)

Scarlett Johansson / Match Point (2005)

Scarlett Johansson / The Island (2005)

Scarlett Johansson / Scoop (2006)

Scarlett Johansson / The Black Dahlia (2006)

Scarlett Johansson / The Prestige (2006)

Laura Linney ve Scarlett Johansson / The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Scarlett Johansson / The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Woody Allen, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz ve  Scarlett Johansson / Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Scarlett Johansson / The Spirit (2008)

Scarlett Johansson / He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

Scarlett Johansson / Iron Man 2 (2010)

Scarlett Johansson / We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Scarlett Johansson / The Avengers (2012)

Scarlett Johansson / Hitchcock (2012)

Scarlett Johansson / Don Jon (2013)

Scarlett Johansson / Under the Skin (2013)

Scarlett Johansson / Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Scarlett Johansson / Lucy (2014)

Scarlett Johansson / Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Josh Brolin ve Scarlett Johansson / Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Scarlett Johansson / Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Scarlett Johansson / Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Scarlett Johansson ve Kate McKinnon / Rough Night (2017)

Scarlett Johansson ve Danai Gurira / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver ve  Azhy Robertson / Marriage Story (2019)

Scarlett Johansson / Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Scarlett Johansson ve Florence Pugh / Black Widow (2021)

