2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar)

Haberler - ntv.com.tr | 28.03.2022 - 06:19 - Son Güncelleme : 28.03.2022 - 06:45
King Richard'daki rolüyle 'en iyi erkek oyuncu' ödülünü kazanan Will Smith, ödülünü almak için sahneye çıktığında komedyen Chris Rock'a yumruk attı.
Sahnedeki hareketin mizansen olup olmadığı tartışılıyor.
Kazanan: Will Smith - King Richard
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Kazanan: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
KAZANAN: Drive My Car
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
KAZANAN: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)
KAZANAN: Troy Kotsur - CODA
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
KAZANAN: CODA
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
KAZANAN: Encanto
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
KAZANAN: Dune
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!
KAZANAN: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
KAZANAN: The Windshield Wiper
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
“Be Alive” (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
KAZANAN: Dune
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
KAZANAN: Dune
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story