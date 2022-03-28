2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar)

Haberler - ntv.com.tr | 28.03.2022 - 06:19 - Son Güncelleme : 28.03.2022 - 06:45

Bu yıl 94'üncüsü verilen Oscar Ödülleri, üç yılın ardından ilk kez sunuculu gerçekleştirilen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall ve Wanda Sykes'in sunuculuğunu üstlendiği,
Los Angeles’taki Dolby Theatre'da yapılan törende sinema dünyasının en iyileri ödüllendirildi. İşte 2022 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 1

OSCAR'DA SKANDAL HAREKET

King Richard'daki rolüyle 'en iyi erkek oyuncu' ödülünü kazanan Will Smith, ödülünü almak için sahneye çıktığında komedyen Chris Rock'a yumruk attı. 

Sahnedeki hareketin mizansen olup olmadığı tartışılıyor.

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 2

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Kazanan: Will Smith - King Richard

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 3

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Kazanan: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 4

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 5

EN İYİ FİLM

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 6

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

KAZANAN: Drive My Car

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 7

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)


DİĞER ADAYLAR
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 8

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Troy Kotsur - CODA

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 9

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

KAZANAN: CODA

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 10

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

KAZANAN: Encanto

DİĞER ADAYLAR
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 11

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 12

EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 13

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 14

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 15

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 16

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 17

EN İYİ KURGU

KAZANAN: Dune

DİĞER ADAYLAR
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 18

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

KAZANAN: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 19

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

KAZANAN: The Windshield Wiper

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 20

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 21

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 22

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

KAZANAN: Dune

DİĞER ADAYLAR
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 23

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

KAZANAN: Dune

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar) - 24

N-LIFE HABERLERİ

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER