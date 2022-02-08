2022 Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı

Haberler - ntv.com.tr 08.02.2022 - 16:32 | Son Güncelleme : 08.02.2022 - 17:07
EN İYİ FİLM
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ SES
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
EN İYİ KURGU
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
EN İYİ ANİMASYON
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
“Be Alive” (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story