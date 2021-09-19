Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti

Oscar’lar tanınmaz hale gelen oyuncuları seviyor. Canlandırılan karakter için makyajla ya da kilo alıp vererek gerçekleştirilen dönüşüm her zaman daha dikkat çekici oluyor. Michael Showalter’in yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye’de (Tammy Faye'in Gözleri) başrol oyuncusu Jessica Chastain da makyajla çarpıcı değişimi yakalayan son isim oldu. 2021 yapımı biyografik film, akla diğer filmlerdeki dikkat çekici dönüşümleri getirdi. İşte rolleri için dikkat çekici değişime giren oyuncular ve rolleri...

ntv.com.tr 19.09.2021 - 14:15 | Son Güncelleme : 19.09.2021 - 14:17

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 1

Karakter: Tammy Faye Bakker

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, 2021

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 2

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 3

Karakter: Mystique

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 4

Jennifer Lawrence

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 5

Karakter: Red Skull

Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 6

Hugo Weaving

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 7

Karakter: Mr. Wong

Norbit, 2007

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 8

Eddie Murphy

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 9

Karakter: Gamora

Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 10

Zoe Saldana

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 11

Karakter: Hulk

The Avengers, 2012

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 12

Mark Ruffalo

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 13

Karakter: Deadpool

Deadpool, 2016

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 14

Ryan Reynolds

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 15

Karakter: Bane

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 16

Tom Hardy

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 17

Karakter: The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera, 2004

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 18

Gerard Butler

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 19

Karakter: Vision

Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 20

Paul Bettany

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 21

Karakter: Marv

Sin City, 2005

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 22

Mickey Rourke

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 23

Karakter: Nebula

Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 24

Karen Gillan

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 25

Karakter: Hellboy

Hellboy, 2004

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 26

Ron Perlman

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 27

Karakter: Enchantress

Suicide Squad, 2016

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 28

Cara Delevingne

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 29

Karakter: Lili Elbe

The Danish Girl, 2015

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 30

Eddie Redmayne

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 31

Karakter: Lamia

Stardust, 2007

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 32

Michelle Pfeiffer

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 33

Karakter: Dracula

Bram Stoker’s Dracula, 1992

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 34

Gary Oldman

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 35

Karakter: Beast

X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 36

Nicholas Hoult

Jessica Chastain yeni filmi The Eyes of Tammy Faye için değişti - 37

DİĞER GALERİLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER