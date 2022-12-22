2023 Oscar Ödülleri kısa listesi açıklandı

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Bad Axe
Children of the Mist
Descendant
Fire of Love
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Hidden Letters
A House Made of Splinters
The Janes
Last Flight Home
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Retrograde
The Territory
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
Anastasia
Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
As Far as They Can Run
The Elephant Whisperers
The Flagmakers
Happiness Is £4 Million
Haulout
Holding Moses
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Nuisance Bear
Shut Up and Paint
Stranger at the Gate
38 at the Garden
Arjantin, Argentin, 1985
Avusturya, Corsage
Belçika, Close
Kamboçya, Return to Seoul
Danimarka, Holy Spider
Fransa, Saint Omer
Almanya, All Quiet on the Western Front
Hindistan, Last Film Show
İrlanda, The Quiet Girl
Meksika, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Fas, The Blue Caftan
Pakistan, Joyland
Polonya, EO
Güney Kore, Decision to Leave
İsveç, Cairo Conspiracy
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Crimes of the Future
Elvis
Emancipation
The Whale
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Devotion
Don’t Worry Darling
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Nope
She Said
The Woman King
Women Talking
“Time”, Amsterdam
“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”, Avatar: The Way of Water
“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“This Is A Life”,Everything Everywhere All at Once
“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Til You’re Home”, A Man Called Otto
“Naatu Naatu”, RRR
“My Mind & Me”, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
“Good Afternoon”, Spirited
“Applause”, Tell It like a Woman
“Stand Up”, Till
“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick
“Dust & Ash”, The Voice of Dust and Ash
“Carolina”, Where the Crawdads Sing
“New Body Rhumba”, White Noise
Black Slide
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Debutante
The Flying Sailor
The Garbage Man
Ice Merchants
It’s Nice in Here
More than I Want to Remember
My Year of Dicks
New Moon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Passenger
Save Ralph
Sierra
Steakhouse
All in Favor
Almost Home
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Lone Wolf
Nakam
Night Ride
Plastic Killer
The Red Suitcase
The Right Words
Sideral
The Treatment
Tula
Warsha
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick