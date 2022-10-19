2000'lerin ilk yıllarına damgasını vuran en iyi 'emo' şarkıları

Alnı kapatan katlı perçemler, koyu göz makyajları, rock temalı tişörtler ve son ses müzik... Evet ‘emo’ döneminden bahsediyoruz. 1999-2009 yılları arasında altın çağını yaşayan bu dönemin müzikleri, gençlerinin en yakın arkadaşı olmuştu desek yeridir. Variety, 2000’lerin ilk yıllarına damgasını vurmuş en iyi ‘emo’ şarkılarını bir araya getirdi...

2000'lerin ilk yıllarına damgasını vuran en iyi 'emo' şarkıları - 1

American Football — “Never Meant”

Paramore —  "Decode"

Brand New — "Sic Transit Gloria ... Glory Fades”

Coheed and Cambria — “A Favor House Atlantic”

2000'lerin ilk yıllarına damgasını vuran en iyi 'emo' şarkıları - 2

My Chemical Romance —  "Helena"

Dashboard Confessional — “Screaming Infidelities”

Motion City Soundtrack — “Everything is Alright”

2000'lerin ilk yıllarına damgasını vuran en iyi 'emo' şarkıları - 3

Blink-182 — “I Miss You”

Hawthorne Heights — “Ohio Is for Lovers”

Panic! at the Disco — "I Write Sins Not Tragedies”

Yellowcard — “Ocean Avenue”

2000'lerin ilk yıllarına damgasını vuran en iyi 'emo' şarkıları - 4

Fall Out Boy — "Sugar, We’re Goin Down”

Jimmy Eat World — “For Me This Is Heaven”

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus — “Face Down”

2000'lerin ilk yıllarına damgasını vuran en iyi 'emo' şarkıları - 5

Good Charlotte – “The Anthem”

Saves the Day – “Freakish"

Say Anything — "Admit It!!!”

2000'lerin ilk yıllarına damgasını vuran en iyi 'emo' şarkıları - 6

Green Day – “Jesus of Suburbia”

Something Corporate — “I Woke Up in a Car”

Sunny Day Real Estate — "In Circles”

Taking Back Sunday — “Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut from the Team)”

2000'lerin ilk yıllarına damgasını vuran en iyi 'emo' şarkıları - 7

Thirty Seconds to Mars — “The Kill”

Thursday — "Understanding in a Car Crash“

The Used — “The Taste of Ink”

Weezer — “Across the Sea”

