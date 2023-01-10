2023 Altın Küre adayları

TELEVİZYON DALINDA ADAYLAR

TELEVİZYON DİZİSİNDE EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MÜZİKAL VEYA KOMEDİ)

Donald Glover, Atlanta

-Bill Hader, Barry

-Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

-Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

-Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

TELEVİZYON DİZİSİNDE EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MÜZİKAL VEYA KOMEDİ)

-Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

-Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

-Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

-Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

-Jean Smart, Hacks