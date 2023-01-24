2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı (95. Oscar Ödülleri)

Bu yıl 95'incisi düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu.

Samuel Goldwyn Theatre'da Akademi Başkanı Janet Jang'ın açılış konuşmasının ardından oyuncular Riz Ahmed ve Alison Williams, 23 kategorideki adayların isimlerini açıkladı. Oscar adayları arasında “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick" filmleri öne çıktı.

Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu ve Ke Huy Quan'ın rol aldığı; Daniel Kwan ve Daniel Scheinert'in yönetmenliğini üstlendiği "Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda" (Everything Everywhere All At Once) filmi, En İyi Film kategorisinin yanı sıra Kostüm, Orijinal Film Müziği, Orijinal Senaryo, Orijinal Şarkı, Kurgu ve Yönetmen kategorilerinde de Oscar'a aday gösterildi.

İşte 95. Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları...