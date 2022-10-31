8 yaşında kısa filmler çekmeye başlayan Peter Jackson'ın en iyi filmleri

Anne ve babasının yeni yılda hediye ettiği 8mm kamerasıyla henüz 8 yaşında kısa filmler çekmeye başlalayan Peter Jackson bugün (31 Ekim 2020) 61. doğum gününü kutluyor. 1987'de çektiği ilk filmi Bad Taste ile başlayan kariyeride; The Lord of the Rings (Yüzeklerin Efendisi) ve The Hobbit serileriyle zirve yapan, üstüne 3 Akademi Ödülü kazanan Yeni Zelanda'lı yönetmen son filmi Mortal Engines'in (Ölümcül Makineler) ardından 2021'de vizyona giren The Beatles: Get Back'in yönetmenliğini yaptı. İşte çocukken başladığı çekimlerden dünya sinemanın zirvesine uzanan Peter Jackson'ın imza attığı filmler...

Bad Taste (1987)

Meet the Feebles (1989)

Braindead (1992)

Forgotten Silver (1995)

The Frighteners (1996)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lost Spider Pit Sequence (2005)

King Kong (2005)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

King Kong 360 3-D (2010)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)

Mortal Engines  - Ölümcül Makineler (2018) /

The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert

