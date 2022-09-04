Galeri

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce

Haberler |

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik endüstrisinin kraliçesine dönüşen Beyonce 4 Eylül itibariyle 41. yaşına girdi. İşte yeni yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce...

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 1

Beyoncé, Letoya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland ve Destiny's Child

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 2

Liana Loggins and Destiny's Child (Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland ve Michelle Williams / 2000

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 3

Beyoncé ve Casey Lee in Carmen: A Hip Hopera (2001)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 4

Beyoncé / Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 5

Beyoncé / American Idol: The Search for a Superstar (2002)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 6

Beyoncé / 2003 MTV Video Music Awards

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 7

Carlos Santana ve Beyoncé  / The Fairies (2005)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 8

Prince ve Beyoncé

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 9

Beyoncé / The Pink Panther (2006)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 10

Beyoncé / Dreamgirls (2006)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 11

Spike Lee ve Beyoncé

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 12

Beyoncé / Cadillac Records (2008)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 13

Hugh Jackman, Beyoncé, Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Hudgens ve Zac Efron / The 81. Annual Academy Awards (2009)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 14

Justin Timberlake ve  Beyoncé

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 15

Idris Elba ve Beyoncé in Obsessed (2009)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 16

Cloris Leachman ve Beyoncé

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 17

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland ve Michelle Williams

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 18

Beyoncé ve Jennifer Hudson

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 19

Jay Z ve Beyoncé / The 67.  Annual Golden Globe Awards (2010)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 20

Beyoncé / Epic (2013)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 21

Beyoncé ve Rihanna

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 22

Beyoncé, Frank Micelotta ve Alejandro Sanz

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 23

Jewel Kilcher ve Beyoncé

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 24

Beyoncé/ Beyoncé: Life Is But a Dream (2013)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 25

Johnny Knoxville ve Beyoncé

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 26

Beyoncé ve Solange

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 27

Beyoncé ve Tina Turner / The 50. Annual Grammy Awards (2008)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 28

Beyoncé / Super Bowl XLVII (2013)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 29

Beyoncé ve Serena Williams

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 30

Beyoncé ve Kendrick Lamar

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 31

Beyoncé ve Kendrick Lamar

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 32

Beyoncé /  The Oscars (2015)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 33

Jay Z, Beyoncé ve Blue Ivy Carter / 2014 MTV Video Music Awards (2014)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 34

Beyoncé / The 57. Annual Grammy Awards (2015)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 35

Beyoncé  / 59. Grammy Ödül Töreni 2017

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 36

Beyonce 2017

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 37

Jay Z, Beyoncé ve Blue Ivy Carter /The 60th Annual Grammy Awards (2018)

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 38

Beyonce Knowles-Carter ve Jay-Z / The Lion King prömiyeri

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 39

Beyonce / 63. Grammy Ödülleri

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 40

Beyonce ve Jay-Z / Brooklyn Nets - Milwaukee Bucks maçında

Destiny’s Child günlerinden müzik kraliçesine: 41. yaşına özel 41 fotoğrafla Beyonce - 41

Beyonce Renaissance albümü

N-LIFE HABERLERİ

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER